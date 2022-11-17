Maren Morris Speaks Out About Candace Cameron Bure’s Controversial Comments

Country music star Maren Morris is joining the cacophony of voices speaking out after some comments from Candace Cameron Bure. If you have been following the story, then you know that Cameron Bure is desiring to tell more stories focused on “traditional marriage.” But Morris has an idea. She is suggesting an adjustment to DJ Tanner, the character Cameron Bure played on Full House.

“Make DJ [Tanner] gay again,” Morris, 32, shared in an Instagram comment on Wednesday. This was on a post that was shared by Sophia Bush. The comment and post took direct aim at Cameron Bure, 46, over some recent controversial comments. The post read: “You went decades without ever having to see an LGBTQ character on screen. Now, we’re in 1 out of 5 movies. Sorry if this disturbs you. Sending thoughts and prayers.”

Candace Cameron Bure Defends Her Move Away From Hallmark

Bernstein also wrote, “Full House’s Candace Cameron Bure has starred in Hallmark holiday films since 2008, but no more. This year — while Hallmark is releasing its first ever film featuring a gay couple — Bure has left the network, moving to the Great American Family network (GAF) instead. … What exactly does ‘traditional marriage’ mean? Is it a marriage with a 50% chance of ending in divorce? A marriage between a man, a woman, and a mistress? A marriage that doesn’t end in divorce but really should? … If you mean heterosexual, just say that.” Bernstein, 23, captioned the post, “Break a leg girl lol,” Us Magazine reports.

Candace Cameron Bure portrayed DJ Tanner on Full House from 1987 to 1995 and then returned for its subsequent reboot Fuller House from 2016 to 2020. She first made some headlines for her comments to WSJ. Magazine in an article published on Monday. Cameron Bure got rather candid about the reasons behind her move from Hallmark Channel to Great American Media after her April exit.

“My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them,” Cameron Bure told the outlet earlier in November. “I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.”

Cameron Bure, who starred in Christmas Under Wraps, said that Hallmark is “a completely different network than when I started because of the change of leadership.” Bill Abbott, president and CEO of Great American Media, left Hallmark Media in 2020 after the controversy over removal of an ad featuring a same-sex couple. Abbott told WSJ. Magazine on Monday that GAF is “aware of the trends.” But Abbott and Candace Cameron Bure hinted that GAF wouldn’t be attempting to diversify its content anytime soon.