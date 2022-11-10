Maren Morris Takes Subtle Jab at Brittany Aldean With CMA Awards Entrance Video Set To ‘Karma’

When Maren Morris didn’t show up for this year’s CMA red-carpet walk, fans thought she was following through with her plan to skip the event due to her ongoing feud with Brittany and Jason Aldean.

However, Morris, who was up for Album of the Year, did attend this year’s ceremony. And she made sure her fans knew she was celebrating her nomination in style.

After social media exploded with rumors about her sitting out one of the biggest nights in country music, she posted a video of herself walking backstage in a long, glittering black gown. The 80s Mercedes singer also carried a bottle of bubbly, and she was all smiles as she walked back to the crowd with a wave to the camera. Taylor Swift’s Karma was playing in the background, too, in a possible jab at Brittany Aldean.

Morris didn’t address the situation in her caption. Instead, she simply wrote, “BYOB, CMA.” Fans, however, did not miss the chance to give their opinions.

“Whoa girl, what made you decide to show up?????” one person asked in the comments.

“It’s ridiculous that you didn’t win,” another person added. ” If ever an event needed it’s own bottle, it’s this one. I’m glad you showed up and sorry that they still don’t recognize your awesomeness.”

Maren Morris and Brittany Aldean Have Been Feuding Since August

Maren Morris has been embroiled in a social media battle with the Aldeans since August. The fight started when Brittany captioned a social media makeup tutorial with, “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life.”

“It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie,” Morris responded.

The feud went public, and country music fans chose sides. Then in September, Maren Morris told the Los Angeles Times that was didn’t feel “comfortable” going to the CMAs.

“Honestly, I haven’t decided if I’m gonna go,” she said. “I’m very honored that my record is nominated. But I don’t know if I feel [at] home there right now. So many people I love will be in that room. And maybe I’ll make a game-time decision and go. But as of right now, I don’t feel comfortable going.”

Her late arrival has proven that people are still polarized about the feud. While some people applauded her decision to attend, others think she only added fuel to the dramatic fire.

“All that drama about not being comfortable attending the CMAs. Boo hoo,” someone tweeted with her post. “I see she snuck in without facing the public.”

Luke Combs ended up taking the award for Album of the Year. Morris’ Humble Quest was also up against Lainey Wilson, Miranda Lambert, and Old Dominion.