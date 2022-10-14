Maren Morris Surprises Fans by Bringing Out John Mayer at Latest Concert: VIDEO

Maren Morris is still out on her ‘Humble Quest’ tour. At her most recent stop, she had a special guest join her on stage. John Mayer joined her for a tune. Check out the video she shared below.

“MAYERN,” she captioned the post.

The track the two are performing is a song called “To Hell and Back.” The song is from her 2019 release Girl. It was the third single from the record. She also invited Brandi Carlile to play the song with her at the 2020 CMT Music Awards.

The other singles from that record included the title track and one of her biggest hits of her career, “The Bones.”

Recently on her West Coast swing, Maren Morris played at a charity event for Shaquille O’Neal. She took a photo with the NBA legend and big man, and she’s quite shorter than him. Maroon 5, H.E.R. and Pitbull also performed. John Mulaney did a stand up set at the charity event.

She also performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live and talked about her life with Ryan Hurd. Both are songwriters and have written a ton of hits together, but it isn’t necessarily something they want their son Hayes to pursue.

“As a parent, you support any of their dreams,” she said. “But my husband and I are like, ‘Please don’t end up in the music industry!’ We want him to be, like, an accountant.”

She also talked about her latest obsession. When she isn’t performing live or recording new music, she and her crew have a new passion they are focused on.

“Pickleball is life,” she said.

Maren Morris on the ‘Humble Quest’ Tour

Maren Morris’s ‘Humble Quest’ tour is winding down, but there are still several chances to catch the show. Next up is a big one in Morrison, Colo. Her sold out Red Rocks show is on October 19. Then, she’ll start easing her way back East with a stop at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minn. on October 21. She has two dates in Texas along the way. Those are at Irving Music Factory in Dallas on October 28 and Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels on October 29. That wraps it up for the most part.

But there is one big massive she-bang at the end. The hometown show in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena is on December 2. There will assuredly be guests at that one. It’s almost a certainty that her husband, Ryan Hurd, will join her for their duet. He’s already off the road. In January, she heads out for Girls Just Wanna Weekend with Brandi Carlile. Check out all of her dates and get ticket information for each at her website.