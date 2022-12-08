maren-morris-unveils-dramatic-hair-transformation-before-final-concert-on-tour

Most every girl, young or old, likes to show off a new ‘do. But Maren Morris got a drastic cut right before she stepped on stage this week.

Morris, the country music star and Grammy winner, showed off the new shoulder-length style and darker hair in an Instagram post. She captioned it: “When your hair fairy … chops your mane an hour to show.” And she tagged Nashville stylist Marwa Bashir.

Morris closed her Humble Quest Tour last weekend. Her final stop was Bridgestone Arena in Nashville Arena. And although we all love a good haircut, it does take some guts to premiere the style in front of thousands of fans. Morris wore her locks very long. But now she’s sporting a bob. Plus, Morris went darker in color. That’s what you do when the weather gets chilly. Save the blonde highlights for pool-side weather.

Her stylist loved the new look on stage. “This night was magic,” Bashir wrote on Instagram. “You are always inspiring me and keeping me on my toes.”

A host of big-name entertainers applauded Morris’ makeover. Morgane Stapleton opted for nine fire emojis. Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth replied in much the same way, except she used fire, heart and clapping emojis.

Lily Aldridge, a one-time Victoria Secret angel, described Maren Morris as “gorgeous.” Meanwhile, Kyle Richards, the star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, wrote “beautiful.”

But her recently completed tour will be known for so much more than a Morris makeover. She talked about stepping on stage last week during an interview with E! News.

“One of my professional highlights of 2022 is definitely just being able to headline a tour,” Marris Morris. “I haven’t gotten to do that since 2019. So, being able to really curate every detail of your show, and set list, and merch and the set design, it’s something I really love doing and got to execute this year.”

Plus, the tour was a family affair. Husband Ryan Hurd accompanied his wife. They also brought along Hayes, their two-year-old son.

“Bringing my son on the road was a big one for me,” Morris said. “Just being able to be a mother and an artist on the road simultaneously, not having to split duties or do one or the other. Being able to do both felt like a personal and professional high.”

Her final tour performance also included special guest Kristin Chenoweth. Morris and Chenoweth performed a song from Wicked, the Broadway musical. Chenoweth played Galinda on Broadway when the show opened in 2003. And coincidentally, Morris auditioned this summer to be part of the cast.