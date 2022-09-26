Martina McBride Reveals Dates for 12th Annual Christmas Tour

Martina McBride is set for her 12th annual Christmas tour this holiday season. The “Joy of Christmas” tour kicks off the weekend after Thanksgiving and takes her right up to Christmas. Check out her post below.

“This is the 12th year of doing the Joy of Christmas tour and I believe the 2022 version of the show is the best yet! It is truly a night for the whole family to celebrate all the joyful things about the holiday season. We look forward to it every year and cannot wait to take it back on the road! Use the code MERRYCHRISTMAS to purchase your tickets tomorrow, Tuesday, September 27 at 10am local time. Presale tickets will be available through Thursday, September 29 at 10pm local time and go onsale to the public Friday, September 30. Visit my website through the link in bio to purchase!” she captioned the tour announcement.

It gets underway on November 26 in Greensboro, N.C. at the Steven Tanger Center. Appropriately, there are twelve days of the Christmas tour. It manages to reach much of the United States in those twelve dates. She has a pair of dates in Pennsylvania. She’ll make it out to Nebraska and Colorado. There’s a Midwest date in Iowa. And she’ll wrap it in Fayetteville, Ark. on December 18 at Walton Arts Hall.

It’s been a big year for Martina McBride. She had a guest appearance on the new FOX series Monarch. The series stars Trace Adkins and Susan Sarandon as a country music power family. The series will see a ton of cameos from country stars. Adkins is hoping that he can bring along Blake Shelton at some point.

Martina McBride Heads Out With ‘The Judds’

Before her Christmas tour, Martina McBride is scheduled to support the entire “The Judds” tour. She was the original support act for the tour, which was announced in the spring before Naomi Judd’s untimely death. There will be plenty of help for Wynonna Judd along the way. Little Big Town, Faith Hill and Ashley McBryde join for select dates. But it was always Martina McBride in the opening slot, and she’ll remain throughout.

It kicks off on September 30 at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. Martina McBride remains aboard for stops in Ohio, North Dakota, Wisconsin and more. They head to Nashville for a show at Bridgestone Arena on October 28. It wraps up in The Judds’ home state of Kentucky at Rupp Arena on October 29. Faith Hill is Wynonna’s partner for the finale. She’ll take a break for a few weeks before heading out on the “Joy of Christmas” tour. Check out all of Martina McBride’s dates and get ticket information for each at her website.