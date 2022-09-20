Martina McBride Speaks Out About ‘Monarch’ Role, Honoring Naomi Judd on Tour

Recently, we’ve witnessed a resurgence of 90s country. Young artists are digging deep into the well of the era for inspiration. Additionally, we’re seeing many of our favorite 90s country stars having big comebacks. One of those stars is Martina McBride. She’ll be at all of the shows on the Judds’ Final Tour. Also, Martina recently appeared on the pilot episode of Fox’s country music drama Monarch.

In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Martina McBride opened up about her experience on Monarch and honoring the late Naomi Judd on the road with Wynonna.

Martina McBride on Monarch

Martina McBride plays herself in the first episode of Monarch. McBride only had to read the script to know she would say yes to the show. “I read the script and I was like, ‘This is juicy, it’s big, it’s exciting.’ So yeah, I was really thrilled to be asked to be part of it.”

McBride went on to talk about the other stars who could have been on the show. “When you think of all of the people they could have asked to be part of this, especially the first show, the debut show there’s so many. It’s so special to be asked to be a part of something like this,” she said. “I think this show is going to be one of those shows that everybody wants to watch. I got asked with Little Big Town and Tanya Tucker. It’s just so exciting.”

Martina McBride also commented on why she thinks the show will be a hit. “It’s very smart to base this show around that time period because it has so much nostalgia for so many country music fans,” she said. “I think it’s going to be the perfect time period for a big dramatic show like this.”

Martina on Honoring Naomi Judd

When the Judds’ Final Tour kicks off later this month, Martina McBride will be on every stop. She talked a little about how important the mother-daughter-duo was to her. Also, McBride shared how she feels about honoring the late Naomi Judd on the road.

“The Judds have always just been there,” she said. “They were such an iconic part of our music history in country music and I can remember singing ‘Momma He’s Crazy’ back in my dad’s cover band in Kansas and was just smitten from then on.”

“All of these years later,” Martina McBride continued, “to be able to be asked to be part of this tour honoring the Judds…it’s thrilling and so special.” She went on to say that the fact that this is the last time fans will be able to come out and hear these songs live makes it even more special for her.