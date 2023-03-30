Marty Stuart Discusses Cosmic Country Ahead of the Release of ‘Altitude’

“Cosmic country” is a fairly nebulous term. Many believe that Gram Parsons came up with it in the late 60s. Country and Americana artists like Parsons, The Flying Burrito Brothers, and, more recently, Daniel Donato have found themselves under that umbrella. With his next album, Altitude, Marty Stuart will dive head first into cosmic country.

Because is it such a wide-reaching descriptor, you could ask ten people to define it and you’d get at least six or seven definitions. In a recent interview with Holler Country, Marty Stuart gave his definition.

Marty Stuart Nails Down Cosmic Country

“I think it’s a state of mind,” Stuart replied when asked what cosmic country means to him. “It’s a term that never got fully defined or explored or completed. My idea of cosmic country is the music that the Byrds made in an experimental fashion or the Flying Burrito Brothers.”

Cosmic country may be nearly impossible to nail down, but Marty Stuart gets as close as possible. “I see it as a road that went into the desert and all of a sudden just quits. It grew weeds and vines and nobody got around to exploring or finishing what was started due to death, due to a change of times, and bands breaking up. A plethora of reasons,” he explained.

About why he has decided to release his own cosmic country album, Stuart said, “When me and the Fabulous Superlatives backed up Chris Hillman and Roger McGuinn on the 50th anniversary of the Sweetheart of the Rodeo tour, those things came back alive in my heart.”

The Importance of Sweetheart of the Rodeo

Being on tour with founding members of the Byrds ignited a creative spark in Stuart. However, Sweetheart of the Rodeo inspired much more than Marty’s next album.

Marty Stuart discovered Sweetheart of the Rodeo after playing in Lester Flatt’s band with Bryds guitarist Clarence White’s brother. Stuart found a copy at a record store’s discount bin and picked it up. “I bought my first copy of Sweetheart of the Rodeo for $2.99 at the discount bin in a shopping mall record store in Goodlettsville, Tennessee. And, it became the blueprint for my musical life,” he recalled.

Stuart told Holler, “I bought it and instantly liked it because it had bluegrass, honky tonk, folk, gospel, and rock & roll flare to it.” He added, “I liked it because it was the first time I’d ever heard all those styles collide successfully on one record.”

Over the years, Marty Stuart has proven himself to be a force in any genre he decides to step into. On May 19th, we’ll get to see him and the Fabulous Superlatives step into the world of cosmic country.