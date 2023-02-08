Marty Stuart Just Announced His First New Album in Six Years with a New Single and Music Video

2023 has already been a great year for country music. We’ve seen plenty of killer new releases from up-and-comers as well as established stars and it’s only getting better. Today, Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives just announced their first new album in six years. Altitude hits shelves and streaming services on May 19th. To celebrate the announcement, Marty and the band released the album’s title track. Check it out below.

About the new single, Stuart said, “This song is a reminder to me, and to anyone else still interested, that there’s a few of us out there who still know how to make authentic country music. I have an absolute belief that there’s a world of people out there who still love it, as my wife Connie Smith says it’s the ‘cry of the heart.’ Harlan Howard said ‘it’s three chords and the truth’ – that’s country music.”

Marty Stuart released “Country Star” as the lead single from the new album in November. Today, he released the official visualizer for the song. Check it out here.

Marty Stuart Discusses Altitude

“I’ve been quoted as saying the most outlaw thing you can possibly do in Nashville, TN these days is to play country music. It can be done,” Marty Stuart said in a press release. “On Altitude, there’s twin fiddles, steel guitar, and the legendary Pig Robbins playing piano on what turned out to be one of his last recording sessions.”

Stuart wrote most of the songs for Altitude on the road. He drew a large portion of the inspiration for the songs from his 2018 tour with Byrds co-founders Roger McGuinn and Chris Hillman who reunited for the 50th anniversary of their landmark album Sweetheart of the Rodeo. Throughout the tour, Stuart found himself writing songs in dressing rooms, during soundcheck, and on his tour bus. Finally, he realized he had enough new material to cut an album.

It seems fitting that the tour with McGuinn and Hillman reignited his creative spark. After all, their album helped to set his feet on the path he’s on today. “I bought my first copy of Sweetheart of the Rodeo for $2.99 at the discount bin in a shopping mall record store in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, and it became the blueprint for my musical life,” Stuart said. “Revisiting it on the road with Roger and Chris put me back under its spell all over again.”

You can pre-order or pre-save your copy of Altitude here.

Altitude Tracklist