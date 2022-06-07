Marty Stuart’s Late Night Jam Returns to the Ryman with Billy Strings, Emmylou Harris, & More

Marty Stuart’s Late Night Jam is the unofficial kick-off of CMA Fest week. The country music historian and living legend usually gathers a group of other talented artists and they fill the Mother Church with music into the wee hours of the morning. However, the pandemic put both the star-studded jam session and the annual CMA shindig on hold for the past two years. After what feels like forever, the festival and the jam session are coming back. All seems right in the world again.

This year’s Late Night Jam is tomorrow night, June 8th. Music starts at 9 pm and, as the name suggests, will last well into the night. With a lineup hand-picked by Marty Stuart himself, you know it’s going to be an amazing night of country music. To make things even better, part of the proceeds from this year’s show will benefit Stuart’s Congress of Country Music. You can get tickets for the event here.

More About the Late Night Jam

This is the 19th annual Late Night Jam and Marty Stuart hand-picked an unbeatable lineup for the jam’s comeback. Stuart’s fellow country music mainstays Connie Smith and Emmylou Harris will be there. Additionally, fans will see sets from guitar wizards Marcus King and Billy Strings. Colt Clark & The Quarantine Kids, The Grand Ole Opry Square Dancers, Jontavious Willis, Lainey Wilson, and Williams & Ree round out the lineup. The official event poster also adds “and you never know who else might show up!” Either way, it’s going to be a night to remember.

About this year’s event, Marty Stuart said, “It’s been two years since the last Late Night Jam. It’s wonderful to think about gathering at the Mother Church of Country Music again and making music. Some of the most memorable musical moments I’ve ever experienced happened on the stage of the Ryman at previous Late Night Jams. I have no doubt that I can count on that same magic to occur this year.”

Stuart is going to do all he can to make sure that this year’s event is a magical one. He plans to dig into his extensive back catalog while also debuting some new original songs for the crowd. More than that, Marty Stuart is digging into his iconic guitar collection to pair the artists on the bill with historic instruments, according to Music Row. Those on the lineup will be paired with Merle Haggard’s 1970 Martin S000-45, Johnny Cash’s 1937 Martin D-45, George Jones’ 1957 Martin D-28, Pops Staples’ 1960 Fender Rosewood Telecaster, and Tammy Wynette’s 1967 Fender Palomino.

Silent Auction to Benefit Congress of Country Music

Some of the ticket sales from this year’s Late Night Jam will benefit Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music. Additionally, they’ll hold a silent auction in the Ryman lobby before the show. Some of the items in the auction include original photography prints by Marty Stuart, a Fender Telecaster signed by the participants of the jam, and a one-of-a-kind 7-piece Case Knives Mint Set.

The Marty Stuart Congress of Country Music will be based in Philadelphia, Mississippi, and will celebrate the rich cultural heritage of country music. The MSCCM will feature a curated museum of country music artifacts as well as a performance space for live music and educational programming. You can learn more from the official website.