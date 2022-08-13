Marty Stuart Signs with New Label Ahead of His European Tour

Country music legend, historian, and Hall of Famer Marty Stuart recently signed a new record deal. He’s now attached to the UK-based Snakefarm Records. Despite the familiar-sounding name, Stuart’s new label is in no way affiliated with Ray Wylie Hubbard. However, the British label does have ties to some major country artists.

Snakefarm Records is a subsidiary of heavy metal label Spinefarm Music Group. Universal Music Group owns both entities. As a result, Snakefarm handles the UK and international releases for several American country artists. For instance, they handle Eric Church, Whiskey Myers, Marcus King, and Kip Moore to name a few. Now, they will handle Marty Stuart’s releases internationally and in the United States through their ties with UMG.

This new deal marks the first time that Marty Stuart has been signed to a major label in more than a decade, according to Musician’s Territory. Stuart has independently released his last few albums through his Superlatone Records label.

Marty Stuart on Signing with Snakefarm

In a statement, Marty Stuart talked about signing with the British label. “I like the idea of joining forces with Snakefarm,” he said. “I am intrigued by the global mindset and the aura of musical integrity that surrounds the brand and I look forward to a long line of thrilling musical escapades in the days ahead.”

This could mean that we’re finally getting new music from Marty Stuart. Some fans will recall that Stuart teased a project called Songs I Sing in the Dark back in 2021. It was to be a 20-track collection of cover songs. At the time, Stuart planned to release one song per month for 20 months. However, he put out less than half of that. You can check out the 9 songs he released from that project on YouTube. Hopefully, his deal with Snakefarm will allow him to put out that album or a new original project.

Dante Bonutto, Snakefarm’s A&R opened up about signing Stuart to the label. “As long-time supporters of the great man and his music, it’s with much pride that we welcome Marty Stuart to Snakefarm. The intention with the label has always been to shine a spotlight on the very best in roots music, its sacred traditions and values.”

Bonutto went on to say, “When it comes to an artist who lives, breathes, loves, and protects these values, Marty Stuart is in a class of his own. We look forward to a long and exciting journey ahead and we’re aware we’ll have to spectacularly up our game on the fashion front!”

8/25 – Leeds, UK – City Varieties Music Hall

8/26 – London, UK – Indigo At The O2

8/27 – Leicestershire, UK – The Long Road Festival

8/28 – Glasgow, UK – The Old Fruitmarket

8/30 – Bexhill on Sea, UK De La Warr Pavilion

8/31 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso

9/2 – Malmo, SE – Slagthuset – Teatern

9/3 – Oslo, NO – Konserthus

9/5 – Kolding, DK – Godset

9/6 – Roskilde, DK – Gimle

9/7 – Berlin, DE – Passionskirche, Kreuzberg

9/9-10 – Ostaad, CH – Country Night Gstaad