Marty Stuart Talks About the Album That Shaped His Career

In February, Marty Stuart announced his first new album in six years, Altitude. He wrote most of it on tour with Byrds co-founders Roger McGuinn and Chris Hillman. They were on the road celebrating the 50th anniversary of their landmark album Sweetheart of the Rodeo.

That record, he said, helped to shape his musical life at a young age. As a result, hearing the album live and being with McGuinn and Hillman reignited his creative spark. More importantly. it allowed him to write the new record. In a recent interview with Holler Country, Marty Stuart discussed how much Sweetheart of the Rodeo changed his life and how he found it for the first time.

Marty Stuart Recalls His Introduction to Sweetheart

Looking back to his early days in the music business, Stuart said, “There was a fellow called Roland White who played mandolin in Lester Flatt’s bad. Roland was the guy who invited me to Nashville and set the stage for me to get the job with Lester when I was a kid.”

Stuart went on to say that he noticed a stack of Byrds records at White’s house. Marty asked him about them. “My brother Clarence plays with the Byrds,” he replied.

“Not long after that I went into a record store in the early 1970s. There was a discount cut-out version of Sweetheart of the Rodeo for $2.99. I bought it and instantly liked it because it had bluegrass, honky tonk, folk, gospel, and rock ‘n roll flare to it,” Marty Stuart said of the album. “I liked it because it was the first time I’d ever heard all those styles collide successfully on one record.”

Stuart’s ‘Ah-Ha’ Moment

Not long after he discovered Sweetheart of the Rodeo, Marty Stuart played a concert as part of Lester Flatt’s band at Michigan State University. “The opening acts were Gram Parsons and Emmylou Harris. Lester Flatt and his band played and the Eagles were out touring their new record Desperado,” Stuart recalled.

“That night, I witnessed with my eyes and got to be a part of what I thought the Sweetheart of the Rodeo record represented. All of those musical forms collided at Michigan State and I said, “Ah, that’s how I’m going to live my life for the rest of my life,” Stuart said.

It’s obvious to anyone who listens how much that epiphany shaped Stuart’s career.

Even today, he still has a special place in his heart for that record. “Sweetheart is one of those records like Johnny Cash’s At Folsom Prison. There’s a handful of records where I don’t care what format they’re on, I continue to buy it and return to it for inspiration.”

Altitude hits shelves and streaming services on May 19th.