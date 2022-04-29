Matthew McConaughey and Kenny Chesney Link Up at Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala

Today, April 28, the 10-year anniversary of the Mack, Jack & McConaughey gala kicked off in Austin, Texas, and Kenny Chesney was there to headline at Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater. The intimate acoustic set aimed to create a special experience for gala attendees. Unlike a usual concert, the gala created a unique experience for attendees. But, as he does with all his shows, I’m sure Kenny Chesney brought his A-game.

Thanks to @McConaughey for having me in Austin, TX tonight for a great cause! Love ya brother. pic.twitter.com/qnV7ONfH03 — Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) April 28, 2022

Kenny Chesney and Matthew McConaughey Pose Together After Gala Performance

The gala was just one stop on Kenny Chesney’s whirlwind U.S. tour; he started out in Tampa, FL, where he played at Raymond James Stadium. Plus, he surprised fans at an Old Dominion pop-up show in Ybor City. From Austin, Chesney’s next show is in Charlotte, NC.

As for the Mack, Jack & McConaughey show, Chesney was right, it was for a great cause. The entire event is for multiple great causes; it raises money for foundations like CureDuchenne, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas, HeartGift, Matthew and Camila McConaughey’s Just Keep Livin’ Foundation, and The Rise School of Austin.

Launched in 2013, Academy Award-winner Matthew McConaughey, ACM Award-winner Jack Ingram, and legendary Texas coach Mack Brown created the 2-day event. Over 10 years they’ve raised over $20 million. The event features the gala, fashion show, luncheon, golf, and a concert event called Jack & Friends. This year, the concert features Morgan Wade, Rodney Crowell, and Lori McKenna, among others. Matthew McConaughey also has something big happening on April 29 in addition to the MJ&M event; the dedication of the Moody Center, featuring George Strait and Willie Nelson.

What Mack, Jack & McConaughey Have to Say About Kenny Chesney

In a press release on the Mack, Jack & McConaughey website, Matthew McConaughey–who also recently shared his “life perspectives” with fans–praised Kenny Chesney’s talent and stage presence. “Our friend Kenny Chesney will undoubtedly kick off year 10 of MJ&M with unforgettable energy, talent, and stories to tell,” he said. “Mack, Jack and I are honored to have seen MJ&M grow into the massively impactful event it has become. We’re empowering so many kids lives and still having fun doing it.”

Jack Ingram also added, “We promise to pull out all the stops in April. We have countless accomplishments and memories to celebrate with our MJ&M family; and look forward to welcoming the iconic/incredible Kenny Chesney to our gala stage.”

Chesney himself commented on the event as well. “I’m honored to be a part of the 10th anniversary of MJ&M, a charity that’s accomplished so much for children around the world,” he said. “As we’re getting back to live music and being together, playing Austin and ACL Live in this intimate setting is a great way to do it.”