McBride & The Ride Takes Us on a Trip Down Memory Lane with ‘Marlboros & Avon’

Producer Tony Brown brought Terry McBride, Ray Herndon, and Billy Thomas together to form McBride & The Ride in 1989. Over the next few years, the band released three acclaimed albums – Burnin’ Up the Road (1991), Sacred Ground (1992), and Hurry Sundown (1993). Those records produced a stack of top-five country hits like “Going Out of My Mind,” “Just One Night,” “Love on the Loose, Heart on the Run,” and more.

In 1994, the band’s label removed Herndon and Thomas from the band. Then, the original lineup got back together to record Amarillo Sky which dropped in 2002. Fans hoped that the band was coming back, but it wasn’t meant to be. Now, more than 20 years after their last release, the band is back with new music.

McBride & The Ride released “Marlboros & Avon” to streaming services back in November. Last month, they issued a video for the song. The song will also serve as the title track to their upcoming EP.

“Honestly, we are having a blast. It feels like we haven’t missed a beat,” Terry McBride said in a statement. “Our harmonies are locked in, our musicianship is elevated, and we are just having so much fun. Our new music has a hint of that 90s sound along with our signature three-part harmonies that McBride & The Ride is known for.”

McBride & The Ride on “Marlboros & Avon”

Terry McBride co-wrote “Marlboros & Avon” with Mark Harris and Bill Vaughn. However, it’s something that all of the members of McBride & The Ride can relate to. Last fall, the band revealed as much in a statement about the single.

For the most part, the song’s lyrics could have been pulled from Billy Thomas’ childhood. “My mom sold Avon and had parties sometimes,” he recalled. “My dad, a Marine, never had a drink or smoked, but ironically we did own a Mercury.”

For Ray Herndon, “Marlboros & Avon” was a nostalgia bomb. “Even if you didn’t grow up in the 70s, this song kinda makes you wish you had,” he told the outlet.

Terry McBride is proud of the ride down memory lane that this song sparks. “I love a song that you can connect with and relate to the first time you hear it. It certainly sums up a big part of my life as a teenager in Central Texas in the 70s.”

Perfect Timing

Maybe when McBride & The Ride reunited for Amarillo Sky, the time wasn’t quite right. Now, however, is the perfect time for them to come back. Many of the best country albums of 2022 came from artists who leaned into their 90s country influences. At the same time, we’re seeing a new generation of fans digging into that era. If there’s a better time for a great 90s band to make a comeback we haven’t seen it yet.