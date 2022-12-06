MerleFest Adds Tanya Tucker, Marcus King, Cole Chaney, & More to 2023 Lineup

MerleFest started in 1988 as a memorial concert for Eddy Merle Watson, the son of the late great Doc Watson. Today, it’s one of the biggest music festivals in Appalachia. Every year, people come from all over the world to experience the community atmosphere and hear some of the best bluegrass, folk, old-time, and country music. More importantly, they’re all there to celebrate the legacy of the Watson family and what they did to bring Appalachian roots music to the masses over the years. 2023 will mark the festival’s 35th year. Additionally, next year would have been Doc Watson’s 100 birthday. As a result, the festival will celebrate Doc’s legacy along with Merle’s

In November, MerleFest organizers announced a huge lineup for 2023. It included Sam Bush, The Avett Brothers, Maren Morris, Peter Rowan, The Black Opry Revue, and plenty more. Yesterday, festival organizers released another stacked list of performers.

MerleFest Adds Cole Chaney, Tanya Tucker, and More

MerleFest organizers shared the new additions to 2023’s lineup on social media yesterday. The festival’s 2023 lineup now includes guitar virtuoso Marcus King, country legend Tanya Tucker, and classic country-rock act Little Feat. Also, Outsider favorite and Appalachian country singer Cole Chaney will be there. That’s just the tip of the iceberg, though. The Local Honeys, Stillhouse Junkies, The Youngers, and plenty more will round out the festival’s full lineup.

Tickets and packages for Merlefest 2023 are on sale now. Head to the festival’s official website to get more ticket information.

MerleFest takes place on the Wilkes Community College Campus in Wilkesboro, North Carolina from April 27-30.

You can check out the full lineup for next year’s festival below. As usual, it features some of the best country, Americana, bluegrass, and roots music artists from across the United States.

Full Lineup

New additions to the MerleFest lineup are listed in bold