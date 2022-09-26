Mickey Guyton Joins Metallica On Stage During New York City Concert

Metallica fans got a special surprise on Saturday when the band invited Country music songstress Mickey Guyton on stage during a performance at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City’s Central Park.



Guyton was a headliner earlier that day, so she was already on hand for the event. And because she has a special connection to the group, she helped sing a rendition of Nothing Else Matters.

Once she finished for the night, the 39-year-old gave Metallica a shoutout on her social media channels. “There are no words,” she captioned. “I’m just grateful.”

Along with the words of appreciation, the Better Than You Left Me singer posted a few photos of herself and the guys mid-performance.

The duet with Mickey Guyton and James Hetfield may seem odd, but heavy metal fans have actually heard the singer belt the lyrics in the past. Guyton covered the 1992 hit for the tribute album, The Metallica Blacklist, last year.

The Metallica Blacklist, which dropped on September 10th, 2021, included 53 Metallica covers by artists such as Jon Pardi, Jason Isbell, and Weezer. Interestingly, Guyton was one of ten singers or groups who sang Nothing Else Matters for the record. Aside from her, Elton John, My Morning Jacket, and Chris Stapleton also recorded versions.

Mickey Guyton’s Feature on ‘The Metallica Blacklist’ Supports Her Favorite Charity

All of the profits from the release continue to go to charities of the guest artists’ choices as well as Metallica’s own organization, All Within My Hands.

The bandmates formed the non for profit in 2003 with the goal to support the millions of people who supported them on their journey through stardom.

“All Within My Hands is a non-profit, philanthropic organization created by the members and management of Metallica, dedicated to creating sustainable communities by supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services,” reads the official website.

Mickey Guyton’s contribution helps support The United Negro College Foundation.

The Global Citizen Festival also has a mission to fund causes around the globe. Since its inception in 2012, the event has been asking fans to help battle poverty, climate change, and more as a means of scoring free tickets. By calling state representatives, signing petitions, or participating in special challenges, future concert-goers can tally points that they can spend on admission.

If you weren’t lucky enough to see this weekend’s concert series live, you can catch Mickey Guyton and Metallica when ABC televises the festival tonight (Sept. 25) beginning at 7:00 pm ET.