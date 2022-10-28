Mickey Guyton Reacts to ‘Full Circle Moment’ With Shania Twain’s Huge Tour Announcement

Earlier today, Shania Twain made countless fans’ dreams come true when she announced a new album, Queen of Me. She upped the ante by announcing a massive tour for 2023. Many fans took to social media to share their excitement. One fan, though, is a little more excited than others about the tour. Mickey Guyton will join Shania on three stops on the upcoming tour and she’s over the moon about it.

Mickey Guyton’s Full-Circle Moment

Earlier today, Mickey Guyton took to Twitter to share the news – and her excitement – with her fans. “When I was a little girl, I took a trip to New York,” she recalled. “I remember riding in a minivan and playing [Shania Twain’s] ‘From This Moment On’ on repeat. Now, I get to go on tour with her. There are no words other than I’m just so damn grateful for this full-circle moment. Thank you, Shania.”

When I was a little girl I took a trip to New York. I remember riding in a minivan playing @shaniatwain, “From This Moment On” on repeat. Now I get to go on tour with her. There are no words other than I’m just so damn grateful for this full circle moment. Thank you Shania. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/ZenGQSscGg — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) October 28, 2022

Mickey Guyton will Join Shania Twain on three of her upcoming tour stops. She’ll be at the July 19th show at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center. Then, she’ll appear with Shania at Dallas’ Dos Equis Pavilion. Guyton ends her run with Twain on the next day at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Houston.

Shania Twain’s Queen of Me Tour

Mickey Guyton isn’t the only up-and-comer who will join Shania Twain on her upcoming world tour. Twain will also bring out Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, BRELAND, Priscilla Block, and Robyn Ottolini for select dates.