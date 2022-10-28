Mickey Guyton Reacts to ‘Full Circle Moment’ With Shania Twain’s Huge Tour Announcement

Earlier today, Shania Twain made countless fans’ dreams come true when she announced a new album, Queen of Me. She upped the ante by announcing a massive tour for 2023. Many fans took to social media to share their excitement. One fan, though, is a little more excited than others about the tour. Mickey Guyton will join Shania on three stops on the upcoming tour and she’s over the moon about it.
Mickey Guyton’s Full-Circle Moment
Earlier today, Mickey Guyton took to Twitter to share the news – and her excitement – with her fans. “When I was a little girl, I took a trip to New York,” she recalled. “I remember riding in a minivan and playing [Shania Twain’s] ‘From This Moment On’ on repeat. Now, I get to go on tour with her. There are no words other than I’m just so damn grateful for this full-circle moment. Thank you, Shania.”
Mickey Guyton will Join Shania Twain on three of her upcoming tour stops. She’ll be at the July 19th show at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center. Then, she’ll appear with Shania at Dallas’ Dos Equis Pavilion. Guyton ends her run with Twain on the next day at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Houston.
Shania Twain’s Queen of Me Tour
Mickey Guyton isn’t the only up-and-comer who will join Shania Twain on her upcoming world tour. Twain will also bring out Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, BRELAND, Priscilla Block, and Robyn Ottolini for select dates.
2023 Queen of Me Tour Dates
- 04-28 Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena
- 04-29 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- 05-02 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena
- 05-03 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena
- 05-05 Edmonton, Alberta – Rogers Place
- 05-06 Edmonton, Alberta – Rogers Place
- 05-09 Calgary, Alberta – Scotiabank Saddledome
- 05-10 Calgary, Alberta – Scotiabank Saddledome
- 05-12 Saskatoon, Saskatchewan – SaskTel Centre
- 05-14 Winnipeg, Manitoba – Canada Life Centre
- 05-16 Madison, WI – Kohl Center
- 05-17 Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
- 05-19 Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena
- 05-21 Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- 05-24 Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
- 05-26 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
- 05-28 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
- 05-30 Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
- 05-31 Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena
- 06-03 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
- 06-04 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL
- 06-07 Nashville, TN – Geodis Park
- 06-09 Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- 06-12 Halifax, Nova Scotia – Scotiabank Centre
- 06-14 Moncton, New Brunswick – Avenir Centre
- 06-17 Quebec City, Quebec – Videotron Centre
- 06-18 Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre
- 06-20 Hamilton, Ontario – FirstOntario Centre
- 06-21 London, Ontario – Budweiser Gardens
- 06-23 Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage
- 06-24 Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage
- 06-27 Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
- 06-28 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
- 06-30 Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
- 07-01 Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- 07-06 Ottawa, Ontario – Ottawa Bluesfest
- 07-08 Syracuse, NY – St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
- 07-09 Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
- 07-11 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- 07-13 Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
- 07-15 Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
- 07-19 Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
- 07-21 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
- 07-22 Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- 09-16 London, England – The O2
- 09-19 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
- 09-22 Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro
- 09-25 Manchester, England – AO Arena
- 09-26 Birmingham, England – Utilita Arena Birmingham