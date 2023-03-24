Mickey Guyton Speaks on How Nashville Native Reese Witherspoon Loves ‘This Country’ and ‘Country Music’

Mickey Guyton was able to work with one of her most beloved stars when she teamed up with Reese Witherspoon for My Kind of Country, and she has nothing but good things to say about Witherspoon’s big heart and successful, well-rounded career.

The country music singer spoke with Fox News Digital ahead of the series debut, and she was quick to gush over her collaborator.

“From Fear to Legally Blonde… I’ve watched all of her movies, and I’ve just loved her so much, and to see her being such an amazing businesswoman that she is, using her platform to give other artists opportunities like being able to sing country music because she is from Nashville – and she loves, you know, this country so much – I just think it’s so cool that we get to be a part of this with her.”

My Kind of Country is a music competition that aims to “break the next big country star.” Throughout eight episodes, Guyton, Orville Peck, and Jimmie Allen scout talent all across the United States. The judges choose the most promising singers and invite them back to Nashville, TN, where they will try to win a chance at a “life-changing prize” from Apple Music that will give “unprecedented support and exposure on the platform.”

According to a statement, the series is “a fresh take on a competition series, breaking down barriers in country music by providing an extraordinary opportunity to diverse and innovative artists from around the world.” Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves served as the executive producers.

Mickey Guyton Hopes to Join Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves in a County Music Collaboration

Mickey Guyton wasn’t just thrilled to work alongside Witherspoon though. She also considers herself lucky to have paired with Musgraves. Guyton broke into the industry around the same time as the Space Cowboy singer, and she watched her win six Grammys as well as a dozen other accolades.

“I really was inspired by the way that Kacey Musgraves rose in her career,” Guyton continued. “Like she just said, was like, ‘Hey, this is me. You’re going to take it or leave it, but this is going to be me.’ It’s so beautiful to see her lending herself to a show like this, to enable other artists to just say, ‘Hey, this is me. I happen to love country music.’”

Now that Mickey Guyton has finished Season 1 of her new project, she’d like to work with Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves on more projects. Her dream is to collaborate with them in a song.

“If you just go ahead and put that out in the energy and the world and the universe,” she said of the concept. “Give me those vibes and spirit, and I am here for it. Yes, please.”

My Kind of Country premieres on Apple TV+ on March 24.