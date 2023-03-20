Mike & The Moonpies Plot New Music and More for 2023 [Exclusive]

Mike & The Moonpies released their latest album, One to Grow on, in August of 2021. The album was one of the best of the year and gave the band plenty of momentum. Last year, they rode the wave making their Opry debut in September and sending “Hour on the Hour” to country radio in October. Currently, they’re gearing up to embark on their first-ever European tour in April.

However, the Texas-based five-piece isn’t going to rest on its laurels. They’re plotting some exciting new releases for later this year. Last month, we saw Mike & Moonpies perform a handful of unreleased songs during a session for Garden & Gun. It turns out, that was just the tip of the iceberg.

Recently, I sat down with Mike Harmeier to discuss the upcoming European tour and what’s next for him and The Moonpies. He revealed that they’re looking to release a couple of projects in the near future.

Mike & The Moonpies Are Working on New Music, a Live Album, and More

Before they deliver anything new, Mike & The Moonpies plan to deliver another single from their 2021 album. “I think we’ve got time to do one more,” Harmeier said. “We’re working on a record, but that will probably be later in the year. So, yeah, I think we’ve got time for one more to see how it goes. It’s a shot in the dark every time you do it. Radio is strange. I don’t really understand it, but you can’t win if you don’t play the game,” he added.

It won’t be too long before we hear new music from the band, though. “I’ve got some studio time coming up here really, really soon. And, I wrote a lot at the end of last year,” Harmeier said. “I have more material than I’ve ever had going into a session before.”

That excess amount of material will, hopefully, translate to a long album. “I also want to try to make a longer record than we have before,” Mike revealed. “The last one was 10 songs and that’s kind of where we’ve been. I really want to stretch it out this time.”

Currently, Mike & The Moonpies don’t have a timeline for the new record nailed down. But, Harmeier says that have a loose plan, at the moment. “It may take longer to make a record this time than it has for us in the past, but I would definitely say that we’ll have something by the end of the year. If nothing else, just like a single to set up a record for 2024. But, I haven’t gotten that close to the timeline yet.”

Live Album

Last year, Mike & The Moonpies announced that they recorded their two-night run at The Devil’s Backbone Tavern in Fischer, Texas. I asked Mike when they would release the live album.

We’re still flying high after our 2-night sold out taping at Devil’s Backbone! Hot damn, between the show, the crowd, the dust/rain storms that kicked up outside, we raised holy hell! Everyone crushed it and we can’t wait for y’all to see/hear the show when the taping’s out! 🌪 pic.twitter.com/TX6SBAkBdJ — Mike and The Moonpies (@themoonpies) May 23, 2022

“We did this thing at the Devil’s Backbone Tavern outside of Austin. We recorded a couple of nights there and filmed the whole thing, too. That’s all pretty music wrapped up and ready to go,” he said. “Now, we’re just trying to figure out the best way to do it. Because now we have video content that’s kind of a whole thing. We’re going to dive into the world of video streaming and find a cool way to do it and make an interesting release.”

In 2016, Mike & The Moonpies released their first live record, Live from the WinStar World Resort and Casino. The collection they recorded at the Devil’s Backbone will be a great companion to that album.

“I tried to not do anything that was on the WinStar record. There’s a couple of songs that are on there, but I wanted to steer away from doing anything that we’ve recorded live before.”

No matter how you look at it, it’s a good time to be a Mike & The Moonpies fan.