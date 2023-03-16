Mike & The Moonpies’ Mike Harmeier Discusses Europe’s Love for Country Music Ahead of the Band’s First European Tour

Mike & The Moonpies have been touring heavily in the United States for more than a decade. This year, though, saw the Texas five-piece playing – and selling out – shows in several East Coast cities they’d never performed in before. The band plans to keep this momentum going as they embark on their first-ever European tour this spring.

Currently, the band has a handful of dates left in Texas. Then, on April 1st, they’ll kick off their European run in Newcastle, UK. The trek will take the quintet to Germany, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Switzerland. The European leg of the tour comes to an end in Rheinfelden, Switzerland on April 24th. Then, the band will be back to touring in the States.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Earlier this week, I sat down with Mike & The Moonpies’ frontman Mike Harmeier to talk about the current tour and their upcoming European run.

Mike & the Moonpies Build Momentum with East Coast Dates

The last time I spoke to Mike, he and the Moonpies had just released their 2021 album One to Grow on. At the same time, pandemic restrictions were lifting and crowds were hungry for live music. As a result, Harmeier said, crowds brought a new level of energy to shows. So, touching base in the midst of the current tour, I had to know if the energy is the same after a couple of years.

“100%,” Harmeier said. “I’ve been pretty blown away by this last tour up through the East Coast. I was doing markets I’d never done before. Dude, they showed up. We sold out Baltimore, Philly, and DC. It was pretty nuts.”

Mike added, “To me, it still feels like that same fire is lit.”

First-Ever European Tour

Mike & The Moonpies recorded their 2019 album Cheap Silver and Solid Country Gold in London’s iconic Abbey Road studio. Additionally, the band played festival dates in France and Italy. Last year, they played a one-off date in Spain. That’s the extent of their experience across the pond. However, that was enough to get Harmeier and the boys pumped for this tour.

Recalling those previous dates, Mike said, “France was very interesting. They were just, like, infatuated with the culture of it.” Laughing, he added, “So like, if I’m wearing a cowboy hat, they want to hang out.”

Harmeier added, “It seems like an obsession, on their part, with country music in general. It’s really cool because you’re like a rock star over there.”

Some might think that a language barrier would hamper a crowd’s enthusiasm. That’s not the case. “They’re 100% into it. They know the words! In Spain, they knew all the words. I did an hour-long set and they pretty much knew every single word,” Mike Harmeier said. “They get way up front, they’re all waving their hands and screaming. It’s intense.”

It doesn’t end there, though. Harmeier noted that most people he interacted with spoke a little English. “You could have a pretty decent conversation. I could figure out that there were really into it and they could name songs and records. It’s crazy. It seems like they really do their research and listen to that stuff all the time.”

For those who were wondering, Mike & The Moonpies will be breaking out “London Homesick Blues” while they’re in Europe. “I hadn’t played it in maybe a month or so,” Mike said. “So, I brought it back out when we played Bandera the other day just to make sure we were brushed up on it. I’m going to play it at every show on that tour.”

Mike & The Moonpies have a handful of dates left here in the US before they head to Europe. Then, they’ll be back stateside for a few shows before capping things off with Jason Boland & The Stragglers and Reckless Kelly at the Ryman in September. Check the band’s website for tickets and more information.