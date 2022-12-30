Miley Cyrus Reveals What Comment Made Dolly Parton ‘Clutch Her Pearls’

Former Disney star and pop music sensation Miley Cyrus and country music icon Dolly Parton are a duo we all love. Miley’s edgy style mixed with her godmother’s glamourous country music persona is a pairing that regularly takes us to a happy place.

After all, these are two of the most energetic people in the music industry. This is why we are excited also to ring in the new year with the duo giving us unforgettable performances as they cohost the upcoming special. However, Miley says, things almost got a little dicey between herself and her godmother when she told Dolly Parton she was looking to make a very specific change. A change that had the Jolene singer clutching her pearls, Cyrus quips.

“I’ve Never Seen Dolly Actually Scared Before”

During a recent interview, Miley Cyrus tells the hilarious story of when she told her godmother that she wanted to “do something different” in the new year. She had an idea about this change, however, her idea sent Dolly into a bout of worry the singer says.

According to Cyrus’s recounting of the hilarious exchange, the Party In The USA singer recalls how she suggested that she may dye her hair a darker color.

“I’ve never seen Dolly actually scared before,” Cyrus quips.

“But I told her, you know, at the end of the year, I was really wanting to do something different,” the singer recalls of her conversation with Dolly Parton. “I think I’m going to dye my hair brunette.”

However, Dolly wasn’t going for this and Cyrus remembers how this hair color change possibility had her godmother acting as if she had just given her “the worst news you could imagine.”

According to Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton was soon “clutching her pearls” as she gasped “‘You can’t do that! You are me!'”

“So I’m somehow some extension of Dolly Parton where she looked like I had just given her the worst news you’ve ever heard,” Cyrus laughs.

Both Miley Cyrus And Dolly Parton Will Be Sporting Their Blonde ‘Do’s During Their New Year’s Special This Weekend

Cyrus did confirm, however, that she will be sporting a blonde look when she joins her famous godmother (and iconic blonde) for their New Year’s Eve hosting gig Saturday night.

She says that the two will be their unique selves during the special. This, Cyrus says means that they will either be complimenting each other and “match” or be “completely opposite.”

She recalls how Dolly Parton prepped her for the “perfect show” by saying “you be you, I be me, and together we’ve got the perfect show.”