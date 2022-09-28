Minnesota Music Festival Lands Morgan Wallen, Brad Paisley, Kane Brown as Headlining Acts

Morgan Wallen, Brad Paisley, and Kane Brown will headline the WE Fest in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, Minnesota. This festival is scheduled for August 3-5, 2023. It will take place at the Soo Pass Ranch in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. Another act scheduled to appear will be Brothers Osborne. Ahead of the 40th annual celebration, fans can expect more acts to be announced. The WE Fest first started up back in 1983.

The festival announced that tickets and camping passes will be available. People can start getting them on Thursday, September 29, at 7 a.m. Central time. Fans of the festival and these acts can go to WEFest.com and get their tickets from the website.

Morgan Wallen Stopped Show When Fan Got Rowdy

Well, we hope that Wallen will have a peaceful show in Minnesota. But he’s not against stopping the festivities if things break down in the crowd. Recently, Wallen stopped a concert and called out one person for reckless behavior. We get a little look at the situation covered here through a TikTok video.

“What kind of s— is going on here?” Morgan Wallen said. “Get this stupid motherf—er out of here.” Wallen would then repeatedly give that person a middle finger. Security officers would take the person in the crowd away from the show. Wallen then would look at the audience. He said, “Alright, does anyone else want to do some stupid s— or are we all good?” Apparently, the rest of that show would go off peacefully.

Let’s turn our attention to something a little happier and closer to home. Wallen’s son Indigo Wilder celebrated his second birthday back in July. In an Instagram post where he shared a couple of pictures, Wallen wrote, “2 years in this world. I can’t wait to see who you become.” After going through some rough times, Wallen has been making some adjustments in this view of life. Of course, being a father has helped him a whole lot. He talked about it a little bit with Entertainment Tonight in an interview. “I think mostly I can attribute it to being a dad,” Morgan Wallen said. “You know? Just seeing that I have another life that I’m responsible for. It puts things in perspective.”

One thing that Wallen has been able to do is to produce a lot of hit records. His fans are quite fanatical about following him from town to town. Wallen’s concerts sell out in a short period of time. There’s really nothing to slow him down these days except for himself.