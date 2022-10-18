Miranda Lambert Shares Adorable Photos From Lunch Date With Her Grandpa

Miranda Lambert is taking a bit of a break from her ongoing ‘Velvet Rodeo’ residency in Las Vegas. So she got to spend some time with her grandfather. Check out the photo that she shared below.

“Selfies with paw paw,” Miranda Lambert began her caption. “He has the best stories and the best sense of humor. We were both laughing in pic 2 because he said, ‘who is taking the picture?’ I said me…it’s a selfie. He bought me my first pair of cowgirl boots when I was 8. Guess he knew back then I was gonna be a country girl. Love you so much Paw Paw Hughes (my mamas daddy). Best lunch date ever.”

Paw Paw Hughes is surely proud of his granddaughter’s recent success. She just received a career achievement at the ACM Honors. She was presented the Triple Crown Award for earning Best New Female Artist, Best Female Artist and Entertainer of the Year during the course of her career. Her friends Brooks and Dunn paid tribute to her with a performance of “Kerosene.” Little Big Town also performed during the ceremony. Morgan Wallen, Chris Stapleton and Shania Twain were also honored at the event. The entire thing can be streamed on Hulu. Miranda Lambert is still just 38. She certainly has plenty left to accomplish in her career.

While Miranda Lambert is back home and spending some time in Nashville, she’s enjoying the down time in lots of ways. She hopped on stage with Jason Aldean to perform at his recent stop at Bridgestone Arena. Her husband Brendan also surprised her by cooking dinner for her when she got back home.

Miranda Lambert and the ‘Velvet Rodeo’

Miranda Lambert is away from her Las Vegas residency for a little while. She kicked it all off at the Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood back in September. She’ll remain away from Sin City until November 26, but she will squeeze one date in elsewhere. On November 12, she’s joined by Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam and Katie Pruitt for ATLive at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The two-night event also features a night of rock and pop that includes Billy Joel, Lionel Richie and Sheryl Crow.

She’s back to Las Vegas on November 26 for dates that run through December. The final one this year is on December 11. Then she’s off from the road altogether until March. She’ll return to Las Vegas on March 24. She’s already lining up festival dates for next summer. Miranda Lambert is at Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam in Panama City Beach, Fla. among others. Check out all of her dates and get ticket information at her website.