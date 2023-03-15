Miranda Lambert Announces Departure from Sony Music Nashville

Miranda Lambert has been writing and singing country music since she was in high school. However, her professional career really started with her appearance on Nashville Star in 2003. She finished third in the competition. However, she also caught the ear of the show’s judge, Tracy Gershon. Gershon was also an executive at Sony Music. He pushed for the label to sign the young Texas-born country singer.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Later that year, Lambert signed on the dotted line. Two years later, she released her major label debut, Kerosene. Since then, Miranda’s star has only gotten brighter. However, it seems that she has gone as far as she can – or wants to – with Sony Music Nashville. She announced her departure from her longtime label on social media earlier today.

Miranda Lambert Says Goodbye to Sony

“Since I was 19 years old, Sony has been my home in Nashville,” Miranda Lambert said in the post. “Over the last 20 years together we have released albums that allowed me to share my story with the world, and we’ve reached heights I’d never even dreamed were possible, yet I wouldn’t be true to myself if I wasn’t constantly looking for the next challenge and a new way to stretch my creativity,” she added.

Miranda Lambert ended the brief message, saying, “With that in mind, I’ve decided to say goodbye to my Sony family. I can’t wait to see what the next adventure holds.”

Sony Music Casts a Wide Shadow

Until today, Miranda Lambert joined several of Music City’s heavy hitters – including Faith Hill, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Combs, and more – on the Sony Music Nashville roster. So, they have a massive stable of artists. However, the company’s footprint is much larger than that.

Currently, Sony Music owns RCA Records, Columbia Records, Arista Records, and Epic Records, among others. In the past, Miranda Lambert’s albums have dropped on most of those labels.

Kerosene was on Epic Nashville. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Revolution, and Miranda’s Dead Flowers EP all came out on Columbia Nashville. After that, all of her albums, starting with 2011’s Four the Record, have been RCA Nashville releases. The Pistol Annies albums follow the same pattern.

You Can Take the Girl Out of Texas, But…

Miranda Lambert is one of the most successful artists in country music. She’s taken home more ACM Awards than any other artist in the history of the Academy. Those sit alongside several CMA Awards, three Grammy Awards, and plenty more.

Earlier this year, Miranda Lambert was up for four more Grammy Awards. While attending the award show, Lambert proved that she’d always be a bit of a redneck. She planned on wearing an impressive set of heels but didn’t want to be uncomfortable all night. She shared her solution in an interview. “I bring flats and I put on my heels at the last minute,” she explained. Lambert added, “Then I take them off. The tables are good because you can hide your feet under them if you don’t have your shoes on. I’m redneck enough to take my shoes off at the Grammys.”