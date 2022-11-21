Miranda Lambert Announces Her First Cookbook ‘Y’all Eat Yet?’

There aren’t many things that Miranda Lambert hasn’t done. Since she self-released her debut album in 2001, the Texas native has been cutting her own path in country music. Currently, Lambert holds multiple CMA, CMT, and Grammy Awards. Additionally, Miranda has taken home more ACM Awards than anyone in history. She has also released a stack of hit solo albums, formed a supergroup, and released a stripped-down acoustic collaborative album. Now, she’s breaking new ground.

Earlier today, Miranda Lambert revealed that she’s releasing her first book. She packed the cookbook titled Y’all Eat Yet?: Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin’ Kitchen with recipes and stories from Lambert’s past. Fans will be able to pick up a copy of the cookbook in April.

“This is something I never thought I’d say, but… I’m releasing a book,” Miranda Lambert announced on social media. “Y’all Eat Yet? is a collection of recipes and stories from my pretty b*tchin’ kitchen to yours.”

“I was blessed to be raised by two generations of hell-raising, hard-working women who knew how to make people feel good,” Lambert continued. This is a look into our lives and the food we’ve made along the way.” The book will hit shelves everywhere on April 25th and you can pre-order a copy here.

Earlier this year, Miranda Lambert released the Wanda June Home Collection. The collection contains more than 80 kitchen, bar, tabletop, and décor items. The country superstar named the collection after two of the most influential women in her life – her mom Beverly June Lambert and her grandma Wamda Louise Coker. The new cookbook will also honor the women who influenced Miranda.

Y’all Eat Yet? Is a Window into Miranda Lambert’s Life

According to an overview of the book, the recipes come from “the fabulous women who helped make Miranda who she is today.”

The book will contain a variety of dishes. Recipes in Y’all Eat Yet? include “Meals that will fill your belly and your soul, food meant to be shared, meant to be eaten with your fingers off of paper plates or on your fanciest antique China. Some were handed down to Miranda from her mom and grandma, some come from the circle of cherished friends who helped raise her, and all of them are meant to be easy to prepare and shared with those you love.”

However, this isn’t just a book full of delicious recipes. It’s a window into Miranda Lambert’s life. “For Miranda Lambert, a good time means sharing a great meal with the women who helped raise her back in Texas – her mom and a colorful bunch of best friends who could raise the roof, come through in a pinch, celebrate, cry, and really, really cook… Lambert invites readers into this special circle of sisterhood with a collection of recipes and stories,” the overview states.