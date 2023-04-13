Miranda Lambert Breaks Major Reba McEntire Record With 2023 ACM Awards Nominations

Miranda Lambert hit another career milestone thanks to the 2023 ACM Awards nominations announced Thursday. Lambert earned 5 nods for the upcoming 58th annual ceremony. With her 17th Female Artist of the Year nomination, she surpassed Reba McEntire’s record 16 nominations, according to Country Now. Moreover, four more accolades were added to her impressive list. Entertainer of the Year Award, Songwriter Of The Year Award, and Album of the Year for Palomino.

Lambert has now been nominated for five awards. This gives her the chance to create even more history. She’s the first artist this past fall to receive a Triple Crown Award from ACM Honors. An artist is bestowed the prestigious Triple Crown Award when they are honored with the ACM Awards for New Artist Of The Year, Female or Male Artist of The Year, and Entertainer Of The Year. Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks will co-emcee the highly-anticipated 58th Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11.

This year’s 2023 ACM Awards will be memorable, with the iconic hosting duo of Parton and Garth Brooks. It marks the initial time in which Brooks hosts an awards show. The event takes place prior to his highly anticipated Las Vegas residency debut and following a sold-out tour that attracted more than 6.3 million spectators- making it the most successful North American Tour ever.

Miranda Lambert’s big night will be presided over by two Country Music legends

“Country Music’s Party of the Year” will stream on Prime Video from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Dolly Parton has previously hosted this illustrious event twice. First in March 2022 and then again in May 2000. “I am thrilled to return to host the ACM Awards, this time with my friend Garth,” Parton explained. “While I’ve had the pleasure of spending time with him throughout the years, I can’t believe we’ve never had the chance to work together.”

Academy of Country Music CEO and ACM Awards executive producer Damon Whiteside also weighed in on this year’s hosts. “The ACM Awards is the world’s biggest and most groundbreaking country music awards show and the only one to stream live across the globe thanks to our partners at Prime Video, so there is no host pairing more appropriate than music’s most iconic global superstars, Dolly Parton, and Garth Brooks,” Whiteside said.

He continued, “We couldn’t be more excited to bring this legendary pair together for the first time ever as ‘Country Music’s Party of the Year’ heads to the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters. From exclusive superstar performances to unexpected collaborations to the industry’s most exciting emerging talent, fans are in for an unforgettable night that can only be seen on the ACM Awards stage!”