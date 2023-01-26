Miranda Lambert Celebrates Four Years of Marriage to Brendan McLoughlin with Sweet and Spicy Photos

Miranda Lambert is marking four years of holy matrimony with her husband Brendan McLoughlin with a sweet social media tribute.

“Celebrating 4 years married today with my main squeeze @brendanjmcloughlin,” she posted on Instagram. “Happy anniversary babe! You are the best.”

Along with the message, the 39-year-old country music star also shared a few snapshots from what looks to be a beachside vacation. In the first two, the couple poses in summer attire. The final two show McLoughlin bare-chested with Lambert standing aside to display his peck.

“Y’all are welcome for the last two pics,” she concluded.

“Adore you two! Love your love Happy Anni ya rascals!!” actress Michelle Monaghan commented.

“Hahaha you two are adorable! My favorite country couple!” wrote a fan. “Love you Miranda!!!! Thanks for the last two pictures.”

Miranda Lambert Met Her Now Husband with the Help of Her Pistol Annie’s Bandmates

The couple’s meet-cute was just as adorable as their social media post, too. Lambert first laid eyes on McLouchlin in 2018 while appearing on Good Morning America. He was working security and she thought he was gorgeous. But she was too shy to walk over and say “hi,” so her Pistol Annies bandmates Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley helped.

As Miranda Lambert shared with The New York Times, it had been a few months since she split from her former boyfriend, Anderson East, and the two thought she was ready to start seeing someone. So, they invited him backstage to watch their performance.

“They plucked him for me,” she said. “My security guy Tom, he was in on it, too. He said to me, ‘He’s here. And he’s pretty.’ Now the Pistol Annies have three husbands, two ex-husbands, three children, a stepson, and 23 animals. We’ve done a lot in nine years!”

Lambert was famously married to Blake Shelton for four years before divorcing in 2015. She then went on to date fellow singer Evan Felker before her two-year romance with East.

In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. me. ❤️#theone pic.twitter.com/EgcerqUqEd — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) February 16, 2019

Meeting McLoughlin, who is a retired NYPD officer, seemed to be a matter of fate. In early 2019, she and her former NYPD officer beau married in a secret ceremony. Miranda Lambert shared the great news with her fans in a Twitter post on Valentine’s Day.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day, I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!” she wrote alongside two photos from the big day. “My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. me.”