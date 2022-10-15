Miranda Lambert Celebrates Husband Brendan’s Birthday With Heartfelt Message

Country star Miranda Lambert took to Twitter to share a sweet, heartfelt message in honor of her husband Brendan’s birthday yesterday.

The singer shared four photos of her and her beau, writing: “Happy birthday to my love Brendan! So happy to celebrate the man with the biggest heart and biggest smile. A lover of all things food, cooking, golf, animals , fitness, sunshine , home, adventure, travel, friends, family and me. I love you so much! #31.”

Happy birthday to my 💙 Brendan! So happy to celebrate the man with the biggest heart and biggest smile. A lover of all things food, cooking, golf, animals , fitness, sunshine , home, adventure, travel, friends, family and me. I love you so much! #31 🎂🍝✈️🏌️‍♂️🐶☀️🌄 pic.twitter.com/LR28HUyyWN — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) October 14, 2022

Fans also wished Brendan a happy birthday in the comments. The couple is very loved by fans, and provide us with many cute moments between themselves.

Just recently, Brendan gave Miranda a cute surprise for her homecoming from her Vegas residency. She shared a video to her Instagram page of homemade food Brendan had made her.

“We made it back from Vegas feeling both fulfilled and tuckered out from being gone a month. Ain’t no welcome home like some homemade happiness by @brendanjmcloughlin #luckylady,” she wrote. “Also I just deleted my post to try to make a reels! I think I did it. Tying to keep up! (mutts eating pasta should be a thing… lady and the tramp movie! anyone? )”

“We got the privilege of seeing you this past Friday in Vegas! You are truly amazing!! So talented!” one fan commented. Another pointed out Brendan’s cooking skills, writing: “It looks like he knows what he’s doing.”

Miranda Lambert Encourages People to Donate to Animal Shelters

In the video, Miranda also shows her and Brendan’s sweet pups. Animals are extremely important to the singer-songwriter, which was made even more evident recently.

Miranda Lambert’s organization, the MuttNation Foundation, is helping those affected by Hurricane Ian. The organization lists two ways people can help: “Support our Hurricane Ian fundraiser on Instagram: MuttNation is supporting Greater Good and Humane Society Naples in their efforts to help pets impacted by the hurricane. 100% of your donation will benefit these two organizations.”

Additionally: “Take action to help overcrowded shelters: MuttNation is joining forces with Share The Care to help shelters who are struggling with overcrowding. Visit their site for information on how you can take action.”

The organization is helping displaced animals and rebuilding in the aftermath of the hurricane. Fans can donate to their fundraiser, which sends 100% of the funds to the organizations that need help.

Additionally, if able, fans can help by adopting a pet from one of the overcrowded shelters rather than “shopping” for a pet. MuttNation Foundation’s site reads: “You can’t buy love, but you can rescue it.”

The star has always had an affinity for animals, and she does the work to prove it. The website also links to another site with more ways people can help.