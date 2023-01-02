Miranda Lambert Celebrates New Year From Her ‘Happy Place’ Down on the Farm

2023 is off to a great start for folks all across America. Country music superstar Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin are starting off the new year with some well-wishes and good times. The video features a montage of the couple’s horses, cats, and dogs roaming around together at the Flyin’ Pistols Farm. The good vibes in the video are just absolutely immaculate.

Miranda Lambert was an absolute rockstar in 2022. She released a new album titled Palomino, rocked out a series of shows in Las Vegas, wrote a cookbook, went on a 20-day glamping adventure out west, launched her own product line in partnership with Walmart, and continued to be a hero for dogs that needed a little help.

Let’s celebrate Miranda’s momentous year with 7 of her songs that should hopefully help set the tone for a wonderful year in 2023.

Miranda Lambert Songs That Are Good For Your Vibes

This song is all about fresh starts. It’s about believing in yourself, chasing dreams, and remaining optimistic even if you’ve been going through some hard times.

Don’t let the name of this song fool you. It’s actually a really damn good honky tonk heater that is actually a duet with Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood. It’s a fun and flirty little song about robbing a bank with your best friend and fleeing the scene to go booze it up on Bourbon Street.

It’s a perfect anthem for anyone who plans on either getting married or getting drunk sometime in 2023. It’s one of the best music videos of all time. These vibes will make you new best friends forever even if they don’t know who you are.

This song is about just playing the cards you’re dealt in life. It’s a musical reminder that when life gives you lemons, just make lemonade. Then pour some liquor into that cup, mix it all up, and at least enjoy the ride.

Whatever is going on at Connie Johnson’s beef cattle farm and Carol Jean’s chicken coop seems like it matches the vibes from Miranda Lambert’s own Flyin’ Pistols Farm. Lyrical themes include boots, trucks, moonshine, peaches, cornfields, windmills, and tractors. That’s country as shit, y’all.

This song is a perfect reminder that whatever drama, bullshit, and negative experiences you went through in 2022 don’t matter anymore. It’s now a new year, and it’s not worth worrying about anything that lowered your vibes in the past.

Now, this is the type of attitude that 2023 needs. While I hope the year ahead doesn’t include too many carjackings or police chases, here’s to hoping all of us spend more time wearing nothing but a tattoo and smile this year. And oh yeah, it’s ok to like ’em crazy.