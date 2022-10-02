Miranda Lambert and Her Crew Take Part in Las Vegas 5K Commemorating the Route 91 Harvest Festival Shooting

Miranda Lambert kicked off her ‘Velvet Rodeo’ Las Vegas residency last weekend. While she is in Sin City, she’s taking time to pay tribute to the victims of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting. October 1 was the five-year anniversary of the tragedy. A 5K was held on Sunday in memory of the victims. All proceeds from the 5K are donated to the One October victim funds. Lambert rounded up her crew and took part in the event. Check out her post below.

Band and crew up early this morning to be part of the Vegas Strong 5k/1M to commemorate the 5th anniversary of Oct 1, Route 91 Harvest Festival. Sending love & light to all the victims , survivors, 1st responders, our live nation family, and all of those affected. 💙#vegasstrong pic.twitter.com/Kj1GmuTpXL — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) October 2, 2022

“Band and crew up early this morning to be part of the Vegas Strong 5K/1M to commemorate the 5th anniversary of Oct 1, Route 91 Harvest Festival. Sending love & light to all victims, survivors, 1st responders, our live nation family, and all of those affected,” Miranda Lambert captioned the post.

Several country music stars reflected on the tragic day via social media. Jason Aldean was on stage when the shooting happened five years ago. He shared a post on the anniversary.

“My Route 91 Family! 5 years later and it’s still a rough day. Thinking about all of you guys today,” he captioned a post to Instagram. Aldean is at the center of a new documentary available on Paramount+ titled 11 Minutes. During the eleven minutes that the shooting occurred, an estimated 800 people were injured and at least 60 people were killed. Several other acts were on the bill at the festival that weekend, including Eric Church and Sam Hunt. Chris Young was also on the bill. He also took time on Saturday to reflect on the moment that changed many lives forever.

“I will never forget this night as long as I live. For those who lost loved ones, my heart is with you and I’m thinking about you today,” he said.

Miranda Lambert and the ‘Velvet Rodeo’

Miranda Lambert is settling into her Las Vegas residency. She tested out a new “flaming jacket” over the weekend. She promised country and western and rhinestones and fringe and flames. And she’s certainly delivering after a full week in the ‘Velvet Rodeo.’

Her next dates are October 5, 7 & 8. Then, she’s off for a little over a month. She’ll squeeze a date in with Chris Stapleton and Dwight Yoakam at ATLive in Atlanta. The show is at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 12. It’s part of a weekend that features, rock, pop and country music. The other night boasts performances by Billy Joel, Lionel Richie and Sheryl Crow.

She returns to Las Vegas the weekend after Thanksgiving. And she’ll have dates on the residency through April of 2023. She also has a couple of festival slots lined up next summer. Check out all of her tour dates and get ticket information for each at her website.