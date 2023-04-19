Miranda Lambert Declares She’s a ‘Free Agent’ After Ending 20-Year Partnership with Record Label

Miranda Lambert is on her own and loving it after ending her 20-year partnership with Sony Music Nashville.

Lambert had been with the label since 2003, and it was with them that she produced and released her second album, Kerosene, which was her big break. The singer went on to become one of country music’s biggest stars as the label continued to back her, but in March of this year, she decided she was ready to move on, and she parted with Sony Music on good terms.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

While speaking to ABC Audio, Lambert admitted that being sans record label has been a particularly exciting time in her career. And she’s looking forward to what comes next.

“I am, for the first time in 20 years, a free agent,” she said. “I don’t have a label. And I feel pretty great about it. I mean, I have Vanner Records, which was my imprint that now I have.”

Vanner Records is Miranda Lambert’s label imprint, or division, which she established in 2016 with Sony Music. Highly esteemed artists often launch these to gain a higher financial stake in their projects.

“It feels very inspiring to get to go see what’s out there and what options [there are],” she continued. “And, you know, it’s definitely a very different landscape than the first time I signed my first record deal at 19 years old.”

Miranda Lambert Hopes to be a Part of the ‘New Wave’ of Country Music

Miranda Lambert shared that she’s not intimidated by the ever-changing country music landscape. And as she moves forward into uncharted territory, she plans on being a trend setter.

“Everything has changed in the business,” she admitted. “And I’m excited to learn about it and hopefully be part of a new wave of whatever’s going on because it changes so quickly.”

The three-time Grammy winner noted that one thing will never change for her, however—she will never leave Nashville, which she calls “home.” But aside from that, she’s open to any and all opportunities.

“I’m excited to see what comes to the table,” Lambert noted. “And in the meantime, I’m just working on stuff and like getting inspired and seeing what’s fueling my creative vibes.”

Lambert isn’t wasting time as she acclimates to her new circumstances either. As she told the publication, she has been busy “writing a ton” since her initial announcement, and she already as “a few cool collabs up [her] sleeve right now.”