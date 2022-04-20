Miranda Lambert Details Plans for Las Vegas Residency: ‘I Really Want to Make This Something Different’

Miranda Lambert has some thoughts on her first-ever Las Vegas residency. And they seem simple enough. For example, she’s got to pick out more than one outfit to wear on stage.

Doing a residency in Vegas has got to be big, gaudy, and bold. This won’t be a typical Lambert concert. Over the top is a must. Even the name of it — Velvet Rodeo — needed to be out there. She talked about it all during an interview with the Associated Press.

“I really want to make this different, not only for the fans, but us as a band, too,” Miranda Lambert said of her Las Vegas residency. “Help us keep on our toes. And I want to have elements of the show I’ve never done before, whether that’s a wardrobe change or a couple of acoustics all by myself.

“Whatever that looks like, I want to have some moments that I wouldn’t do on the road. Vegas should be special. I think if people are going all the way to Vegas and coming to a show, it needs to be special.”

Lambert said the Velvet Rodeo residency “seemed right because I’ve tried to make a career built on keeping the art first, but also like being feminine and badass at the same time, walking that fine line. Velvet rodeo felt that way to me and it also felt very Vegas. Velvet felt very feminine and soft and then the rodeo is the rodeo. It’s something so different for me. But the name sets it up right … Those two words together really inspire me creatively.”

Now for some details about the Miranda Lambert Las Vegas residency. She still has plenty of time to work out her act. The residency, which will be at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino, starts Sept. 23. There will be a run of two dozen shows scattered through next April.

Miranda Lambert is joining several other country music superstars who are doing a Vegas residency. Carrie Underwood is doing hers at the Theater at Resorts World. So is Luke Bryan. Shania Twain was at Planet Hollywood. And Keith Urban is performing his at Caesar’s Palace.

“This is a whole different leap for me,” Lambert told USA Today last month after she announced the Vegas news.

“You get to do a lot more in one place. I’m a honky-tonk girl. I was in Texas until I moved to Nashville, so I want to keep an element of that. I’ve never done a huge production on the road and I don’t want to stray too far from that, but then again, it is Vegas.

“Being from Texas it’s like, higher hair and more sequins? Don’t threaten me with a good time! But I’ve never even changed clothes onstage before. I can barely pick out one outfit for the day, so I’ll have to learn how to do that.”

Miranda Lambert doesn’t gamble, but here’s betting her Las Vegas residency will be a hit.