Miranda Lambert Dips Her Toes Into the Ranch Water Game With Lone River

Texas native Miranda Lambert has teamed with Lone River Beverage Company for a multi-year partnership. Lone River, founded by Texas native Katie Beal Brown, produces two lines of canned beverages: Ranch Water hard seltzers and Ranch Rita margaritas.

Of course, the partnership includes ad campaigns and social spots featuring Miranda. In addition, Miranda and Katie will team up to empower like-minded entrepreneurial women in various cities through a series of luncheons, networking events, and more.

“I don’t do a ton of partnerships, but I was drawn to Katie’s story, and found so many similarities with my own, so working with Lone River is really special for me,” said Miranda Lambert. “I’m a storyteller first and foremost, and that’s exactly what Katie set out to do with this brand. Lone River was built on honoring her family’s roots and sharing an authentic way of life in West Texas. I’m excited to see what kind of noise us Texas women can make together.”

Meanwhile, check out one of the new Lone River ad spots featuring Miranda Lambert.

Lone River Ranch Water

Katie Beal Brown founded Lone River in 2019. The company was acquired by brand leader Diageo (Crown Royal, Bulleit, Smirnoff, Ketel One, Casamigos, Guinness) in 2021.

Lone River Ranch Water hard seltzer is available in Original, Spicy, Rio Red Grapefruit and Prickly Pear flavors. Likewise, Lone River Ranch Rita is available in multiple flavors, including Classic, Spicy, Mango, and Blood Orange flavors.

“Miranda Lambert is the kind of person that makes me proud to be a Texan,” added Katie Beal Brown. “And I’m so honored to have her as a partner on this journey as we continue to grow Lone River. She is the embodiment of the trailblazing spirit that built our business. And it is a dream to have the opportunity to see our brand through her eyes. Through her iconic career in country music and beyond she’s played such an important part in modernizing the ideals of the American West. I am so grateful to be a small part of this through Lone River.”