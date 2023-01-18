Miranda Lambert Discusses Why She Wanted to Do a Las Vegas Residency

Miranda Lambert kicked off her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency last year and loved it so much that she extended it through much of 2023.

As the three-time Grammy winner shared with Garden & Gun, two decades of touring have taken a toll on her. But she loves the crowd so much, that she can’t pull herself away from the stage. That dilemma steered her toward her current residency. Performing in Sin City gives her the best of both worlds. She gets to sing for thousands of fans, and she gets to stay in one place while she does it.

“After twenty years of touring, it gets exhausting sometimes,” she admitted. “That is one reason I’m so thankful for the Velvet Rodeo shows. It is a break from the road, but I still get to do what I love and connect with the fans.”

“This show was so fun to put together because we can bring in some production elements [like pyrotechnics] we haven’t ever had on the road,” she continued. “I won’t be touring much while I’m doing the residency except for a few festivals here and there, so y’all gotta come to Sin City!”

Miranda Lambert Added 16 Shows to the Velvet Rodeo Residency

Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino hosts Miranda Lambert’s shows, which cover her hits stemming from her 2001 self-titled debut album through her most recent release, Palomino.

During a June 2022 interview with Billboard, Lambert shared that she took notes from the long list of country music megastars who have held Vegas residencies before helming her own. And she went into it understanding how to make Velvet Rodeo a success.

“What I learned from those shows alone was that you’re in Vegas because you built a catalog, so play the songs that people know and love from you. That’s really what I’m sticking with,” she said.

“Sometimes on the road or with new record cycles, we get all wrapped up in our new songs,” Lambert continued. “But there’s a certain amount of trust the fans put in this catalog.”

Miranda Lambert announced in December that her residency would extend well past its original dates. The show will now run through the end of this year with 16 additional shows.

The singer added eight dates to her calendar in July, one in November, and an additional seven in December. Tickets went on sale last month, but seats are still available through Stubhub.