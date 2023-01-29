Miranda Lambert Drops Gorgeous Photo Dump From Surprise Wedding Anniversary Trip

It looks like Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, found the right spot to go for an anniversary trip. Lambert and McLoughlin got away from the hubbub of everyday life for some R&R at Ilsa Mujeres. She posted a series of four photos from the wedding anniversary getaway. Let’s see what Miranda and Brendan got involved in while having a good time.

Until next time Isla Mujeres ☀️🌅🌴🧡 pic.twitter.com/1U9JTnetCw — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) January 28, 2023

Well, the comments section was definitely alive and kicking. One fan wrote, “Eeek!!! One of our favorite places! Looks like y’all had a fun trip!” Another fan said, “Looks like fun! You look happy and beautiful”. And this one looks like she knew exactly where the happy couple went. “of ALL the places to go around Cancun/Cozumel… Isla Mujeres is THE BEST!! Safe travels home!” This fan simplifies some things right here. “You had fun and he is a cutie and so are you. You both look good together. Enjoy each other.”

Miranda Lambert Posted More Photos Celebrating Four-Year Wedding Anniversary

Lambert is still riding high on her album, Palomino. But she’s been in a celebratory mood lately. Lambert posted some more photos in marking the four-year anniversary of her marriage to McLoughlin.

For her, one of the favorite places in the world to visit happens to be Marfa, Texas. Fans of her work connect with the Texas town thanks to her album The Marfa Tapes. It was released in 2021. Well, what makes the small town in her home state of Texas so special? “I started going out there with fellow Texans Jon Randall and Jack Ingram in 2015,” Lambert said in an interview with Garden and Gun. “Something there just gave us songs. I think it’s because it’s so desolate and peaceful and quiet.”

While we are on the subject of Texas, let’s stick around for a little bit. Lambert has some thoughts about how Texas shaped her in being an artist. “It’s a pretty thick East Texas drawl,” Miranda Lambert said of her accent. “Our whole family going way back on both sides is Texas. Born and bred. I write a lot about where I am from.” She’s a native of Lindale, Texas.

Meanwhile, Lambert has been on a roll in Las Vegas. Her residency has been at the Zappos Theater. Her show is titled Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency. She pointed out three of her favorite moments from the show. One of them is taking the elevator to the stage. Another one is when she sings her song Carousel. Then the third one happens to be when she has her arms on fire. Well, they aren’t really on fire. What happens is Lambert puts on a fringed jacket where fireworks shoot out of the sleeves.