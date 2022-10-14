Miranda Lambert Encourages Her Fans To Help Animal Shelters

Miranda Lambert has a soft spot in her heart for her four-legged friends. That’s why she’s reminding folks to adopt pets from animal shelters. She called into the Bobby Bones Show to talk about something important to her. Check out the clip below.

Miranda Lambert’s organization, the MuttNation Foundation, is helping folks impacted by Hurricane Ian. They are working with Greater Good and Humane Society Naples to help with displaced animals and rebuilding after Hurricane Ian. They are having a fundraiser to send money to those organizations. All money raised goes there. From owner surrenders to strays, many shelters are overcrowded and desperately need your help. She called in to encourage folks to adopt and if they can’t adopt to consider fostering. She also encouraged folks to volunteer with local animal shelters.

Bobby Bones had an opportunity to ask her about other things, too. Like that brand-new fire jacket she has for her Las Vegas residency.

“It’s like a sparkler thing, so it’s not real fire,” she said. “But it is hot. You can run your hand through it and it won’t burn you, but it’s warm. If that makes any sense. They got all kinds of new technology for fire.”

He asked if it got on her if she’d catch on fire.

“No,” Miranda Lambert responded. “And I have a lot of sleeve and hairspray. So I have to make sure. Because that could be real bad. It’s fun. And that thing weighs, like, 25 pounds. I’m not kidding. It’s so heavy.”

Each night of her Las Vegas residency, she performs two songs in the jacket, she says.

“It’s super heavy,” she says. “But it’s worth it, you know? It’s worth it.”

Miranda Lambert Continues Her Las Vegas Residency

Miranda Lambert’s Las Vegas residency rolls into the new year. She has dates stretching until April of next year. She’ll step away to do a show or two here and there, but it’s mostly all Sin City for her until the spring. She has some downtime right now. The next dates aren’t until late November. She returns to the Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood on November 26. She’s out there until December 11 on that run.

Miranda Lambert has a couple of months off after that. She heads back out to Las Vegas for the ‘Velvet Rodeo’ in March. Her dates pick back up on March 24 and take her through April 9. She has one big show lined up for November 12 in Atlanta. ATLive features performances from her and Chris Stapleton. Dwight Yoakam and Katie Pruitt are also on the bill. The two-day festival also features a day of rock and pop music. Lionel Richie, Sheryl Crow and Billy Joel play on the other day. Lambert has some festivals lined up next summer. Check out all of her dates and get ticket information at her website.