Miranda Lambert Extends Las Vegas Residency With 16 New Dates

It has been a good year to be a Miranda Lambert fan. She released her latest album, Palomino in May. Additionally, Lambert teamed up with Little Big Town for the Bandwagon Tour. In September, the Texas native kicked off her long-awaited residency in Las Vegas.

Originally, Miranda Lambert planned to play a total of 24 shows at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. However, she’s enjoying her shows in Sin City so much that she’s decided to extend her residency. Lambert made the announcement during her most recent Vegas show.

Miranda Lambert Adds 16 Dates to Vegas Residency

Miranda Lambert added 16 new shows to her residency. As a result, the Velvet Rodeo will go on until the end of 2023. Lambert said that overwhelming demand from fans led her to make this decision. Originally, Miranda planned to end her Vegas residency in early April. Now fans will have eight chances to see The Velvet Rodeo in July. Additionally, she added one date in November 2023 and seven new dates in December 2023.

New Dates:

July 2023: 7, 8, 12, 14, 15, 19, 21, 22

November 2023: 30

December 2023: 2, 3, 7, 9, 10, 14, 16

Velvet Rodeo Ticket Information

Tickets for the new Velvet Rodeo dates go on sale to the public next Friday (12/9). However, members of Miranda Lambert’s fan club will have access to presale tickets starting Monday (12/5) at 10 AM Pacific Time. Additionally, Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets starting 12/5 at noon Pacific Time through the Citi Entertainment program. Presale for Caesar’s Rewards members, Caesar’s Entertainment’s loyalty program members, and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers open on Wednesday (12/7) at 10 AM Pacific Time.

If you want to see Miranda Lambert in Vegas before next summer, you’re in luck. Tickets for several previously-announced dates are still on sale. You can still buy tickets for shows on December 3rd, 4th, 8th, 10th, and 11th. Tickets for the March 24th, 25th, and 30th are still on sale. Also, seats are still open at the April 1st, 2nd, 6th, 8th, and 9th shows. Get more information and tickets here.

Miranda Lambert on Her Vegas Residency

Over the years, Miranda Lambert has played countless shows but she wanted these shows to be special. “I really want to make this something different not only for the fans but for us as a band, too,” she said of The Velvet Rodeo back in April. “I want to have some elements of the show that I’ve maybe done before. Whether it’s a wardrobe change or a couple of acoustic songs by myself – Vegas should be special. I think if people are going to follow me to Vegas to come to a show it really needs to be special.”