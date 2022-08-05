Miranda Lambert Fans Defend Singer Against Body Shamers

Miranda Lambert’s fans are coming to her defense after hundreds of trolls attacked the singer with vicious body-shaming comments on social media.

Country music influencer Mike Landolt posted a video of the songstress on TikTok recently. In it, Lambert is performing her single Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) while outfitted in a low-key Western-inspired look—a pair of Daisy Dukes, gray tee-shirt, brown studded belt, and red cowboy boots.

To many, Miranda Lambert looked cool as ever as she struts around the stage with thousands of fans cheering her on. But for some reason, the haters came out in hoards to bash the 38-year-old singer.

“Blake sure did better,” one commenter wrote. “I think Blake knew that was coming,” another added.

As the comments piled on, a few so-called fans even decided it was their place to give Lambert health advice. Some suggested that she “eat a salad,” others told her to “go to the gymnasium,” and one person gave her a back-handed compliment by telling her that she’s great—but needs to “ditch the Daisy Dukes.”

While the scathing remarks are shockingly abundant, just as many decent-minded people visited the post. And they were quick to jump in and put the trolls in their places.

“Clicked on a few profiles,” one person snapped. “And y’all really have no room to talk about her looks…”

“She’s stunning with a heart of gold!!!! love,” another gushed.

“As a man, let me just say to the Lil boys commenting. You wouldn’t know what to do with a woman like her. she’s perfect,” wrote an adoring fan.

The many Blake-infused comments refer to the singer’s divorce high-profile divorce. From 2011 until 2015, the Tin Man artist was married to The Voice coach Blake Shelton.

Since the split, both Lambert and Shelton have found a new love. Lambert secretly married former NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin in 2019. And Shelton wed Gwen Stefani last summer.

But as a few people pointed out, some folks can’t help but attack those who are more successful than them. In Lambert’s career, she has been RIAA platinum certified several times over. She’s also earned herself three Grammys, a star on the Music City Walk of Fame, and she’s the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year.