Miranda Lambert Forced to Cancel Las Vegas Residency Dates Due to Doctor-Ordered Vocal Rest

Miranda Lambert called off one of her Las Vegas residency shows this week due to vocal cord troubles.

The Hell on Heels singer announced on her social media channels yesterday (March 30) that her show, which was set to take place at the Bakkt Theater inside Planet Hollywood, was canceled. As she explained, the decision was doctor-ordered.

Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will automatically be refunded, otherwise please contact your point of purchase for their refund policy. Please visit https://t.co/mdj4U9Vn75 or visit the Bakkt Theater box office for tickets to other Velvet Rodeo shows this weekend. pic.twitter.com/vtfHxhohRc — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) March 30, 2023

“Hey y’all, I have been under a doctor’s care all day to see if things improved. However, unfortunately, I’ve been put on vocal rest and we have to cancel our show tonight,” she wrote.

“To those fans who made plans to spend their Thursday night with us, I truly apologize. I am working hard to get better for the shows on Saturday and Sunday,” she added. “See you all soon, and thank you for understanding.”

The singer further mentioned that everyone who purchased seats through Ticketmaster will receive an automatic refund. Everyone else will need to contact their “point of purchase.”

Miranda Lambert Added 16 More Shows to her Las Vegas Residency

The show was part of her 24-date Velvet Rodeo: The Las Vegas Residency, which she announced in September 2022. Miranda has five more performances slated from now through April 9 before taking a three-month Sin City Hiatus.

Lambert announced in December that she was adding 16 additional shows to the docket because she was enjoying the stability of the residency.

“After twenty years of touring, it gets exhausting sometimes,” she told Garden & Gun. “That is one reason I’m so thankful for the Velvet Rodeo shows. It is a break from the road, but I still get to do what I love and connect with the fans.”

“This show was so fun to put together because we can bring in some production elements [like pyrotechnics] we haven’t ever had on the road,” she continued. “I won’t be touring much while I’m doing the residency except for a few festivals here and there, so y’all gotta come to Sin City!”

Lambert's performances run through December and seats are still available through StubHub.










