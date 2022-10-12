miranda-lambert-gets-sweet-welcome-home-surprise-from-husband-after-vegas-residency

While enjoying a much-needed break before returning to Las Vegas next month, Miranda Lambert took to her Instagram account to share the sweet welcome home surprise she received from her husband Brandon McLoughlin.

In the social media post, Miranda Lambert revealed that her husband made her a delicious meal as a welcome home gift. “We made it back from Vegas feeling both fulfilled and tuckered out from being gone a month. Ain’t no welcome home like some homemade happiness by Brandon McLoughlin.”

Miranda Lambert also clarify that she deleted her original post to try to make a reels. “I think I did it. Trying to keep up (mutts eating pasta should be a thing… Lady and the tramp movie! Anyone?)

Followers gushed about Miranda Lambert’s delicious homecoming surprise. “Ok this looks like heaven!!!” Mission Impossible actress Michelle Monaghan declared in the comments. “Also it took me 5 hours to make my first reels, so you’re right on time!”

A fellow follower also wrote, “That looks so good! You’re invited into my kitchen anytime. Also, I get the reels struggle! Haha.”

Miranda Lambert Talks About Her Husband & Pups Heading to Las Vegas For Her Residency

While speaking to E! News’ Daily Pop last month, Miranda lambert discussed how her husband Brandon and her pups are with her for the Vegas shows.

“We got the schedule figured outwore he can come most of the time,” Miranda Lambert explained about her husband’s presence in Vegas. “We’re taking our dogs so it will feel a little more like home too. I’m excited to begin one spot. I’ve been on a bus since I was 18 years old, so it will be a nice change.”

Also discussing what she’s planning to do for stage effects, Miranda Lambert said, “I’m able to do a lot of stuff I’ve never done on the road before production-wise. There’s a lot of pyro, which I really love, and more rhinestones and more fringe. What’s not to love?”

Miranda Lambert then discussed attending a few Vegas shows for Shania Twain, Brooks & Dunn, and George Straight. “I just wanted to see what the set list was like,” she recalled. “I have so many more shows I want to see that aren’t country there, but I’ve always been, ‘Just make it a big honky tonk’ and that’s kind of what we’re doing, just with a lot of flare.”

Along with giving a personal interview about her Vegas residency, Miranda Lambert gushed about receiving the ACM Triple Crown Award at the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors. “I went to my first ACMs in 2005. It’s so crazy to still be here,” Lambert shared. “I’m thankful that the fans have stayed with me on my journey musically and I’m standing here now thriving.”