miranda-lambert-gives-heartfelt-reaction-after-receiving-4-grammy-nominations

The Recording Academy released its list of Grammy nominees on Tuesday. Miranda Lambert came away with four nominations. This year, her latest album Palomino is up for Best Country Album. Tracks from that record also produced two nominations. “If I Was a Cowboy” is up for Best Country Song and “In His Arms” is up for Best Country Solo Performance. Additionally, “Outrunnin’ Your Memory,” Miranda’s duet with Luke Combs, is up for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

These are far from Miranda Lambert’s first Grammy nominations. However, she was still over the moon to be in the running. Lambert responded to the nominations in a social media post as well as a press release.

“Well, this is a Tuesday mornin’ I can hang my hat on! I’m so honored to be nominated with some of my best friends,” Miranda Lambert wrote in an Instagram post. “Can’t wait to celebrate country music together. And, a big congrats to all the nominees, Giddy up it’s Grammy time!”

“I’ve always viewed a Grammy Award as one of the highest honors you can achieve as an artist,” Lambert said in the press release. “I think back to creating these songs with some of my closest friends, not knowing where those writing sessions would lead, and it blows me away to see where they’ve taken us.”

However, this isn’t just about adding more gold to a trophy case for Miranda Lambert. It’s also about representing country music on a massive platform like the Grammy Awards. “These nominations are an absolute honor and I’m so proud to be representing the Country Music community with this music that means so much to me,” she wrote.

Miranda Lambert’s Grammy History

The Texas native earned her first Grammy nomination in 2007. That year, “Kerosene” was up for Best Female Country Vocal Performance. Over the years, Miranda Lambert has notched more than 20 nominations and has taken home three trophies.

“The House that Built Me” brought her Best Female Country Vocal Performance in 2011. In 2015, Platinum brought Miranda Lambert the Grammy for Best Country Album. Most recently, Wildcard brought her the same award in 2021.

It isn’t just the Grammy nominations in general that are familiar ground for Miranda Lambert. She’s been nominated for the same categories several times.

Miranda Lambert received five nominations for Best Country Solo Performance over the years. “Automatic,” “Mama’s Broken Heart,” “Vice,” “Tin Man,” and “Bluebird” brought her those nods. Additionally, she’s been up for Best Country Song four times. “Automatic,” “Vice,” “Tin Man,” and “It All Comes Out in the Wash” brought her those nominations.

Miranda Lambert has been in the running for Best Country Album five times as a solo artist and once as part of Pistol Annies. Revolution, Four the Record, Platinum, Interstate Gospel (w/ Pistol Annies), Wildcard, and The Marfa Tapes all went up for the award.

Miranda Lambert has landed two nominations for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. “Somethin’ Bad” with Carrie Underwood and “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home” with Elle King brought those nominations.