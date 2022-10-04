Miranda Lambert ‘Heartbroken’ Over Loretta Lynn’s Death, Posts Throwback Pics

Country music fans and stars alike are all in a state of shock after learning that the iconic Loretta Lynn passed away on Tuesday. After the news broke, tributes began to flood social media with people looking to pay their respects to the Queen of Country Music. Including modern-day star Miranda Lambert.

Lambert has gone on record to name Lynn as one of the primary influences in her career. She was even lucky enough to briefly work with Lynn and share the stage with her hero on several occasions.

I’m so heartbroken to hear about Loretta’s passing. She was so kind to me and she blazed so many trails for all of us girls in country music. Thanks you for all the songs . Miss you. Fly high. 🦋💙 pic.twitter.com/BJijGC16Wy — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) October 4, 2022

Lambert wrote in her post, “I’m so heartbroken to hear about Loretta’s passing. She was so kind to me and she blazed so many trails for all of us girls in country music. Thank you for all the songs. Miss you. Fly high.” She also included a few photos from the times she was lucky enough to spend time with her musical icon.

Loretta Lynn’s Illustrious Career

On Tuesday, Lynn’s surviving family issued the following statement: “Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills.”

Lynn already had four children before launching her career in the early 1960s, and her songs reflected her pride in her rural Kentucky background.

As a songwriter, she crafted a persona of a defiantly tough woman, a contrast to the stereotypical image of most female country singers. Lynn wrote fearlessly about sex and love, cheating husbands, divorce and birth control and sometimes got in trouble with radio programmers for material from which even rock performers once shied away.

Her biggest hits came in the 1960s and ’70s, including “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “You Ain’t Woman Enough,” “The Pill,” “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind),” “Rated X,” and “You’re Looking at Country.” Lynn was known for appearing in floor-length, wide gowns with elaborate embroidery or rhinestones, many created by her longtime personal assistant and designer Tim Cobb.

We’re sure going to miss @LorettaLynn. What an amazing woman and so unbelievably talented. Very thankful she shared that with all of us fans. God bless all of the family. Rest in Peace Loretta. See you down the road. — gs pic.twitter.com/TxniY3Qmgs — George Strait (@GeorgeStrait) October 4, 2022

She also teamed up with singer Conway Twitty to form one of the most popular duos in country music with hits such as “Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man” and “After the Fire is Gone,” which earned them a Grammy Award. Their duets, and her single records, were always mainstream country and not a crossover or pop-tinged.