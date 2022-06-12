Miranda Lambert Hints ‘Something Special’ Coming This Week in Cryptic Message

On the heels of releasing Palomino, recently named by Billboard as one of the “50 Best Albums of 2022 So Far,” Miranda Lambert is teasing “something special.” She posted a cryptic message to her Instagram on Sunday.

“3 names. 3 generations. Something special comin June 14!” she captioned the post. It can certainly be inferred that this is a family affair.

Miranda Lambert has a brief break from the road in June. She just wrapped the Bandwagon Tour with Little Big Town, and she has a couple of festival dates later this month. But there’s nothing on her public calendar on June 14. Could “something special” be a trip home to Lindale, Tex.? Will there be new music? A performance?

Several fans in the comments are even speculating it could be a pregnancy announcement. Whatever it may be, we’ll find out on Tuesday.

A Massive Year for Texas Native

It’s been a big year for Miranda Lambert. Later this year, she’ll be honored with the ACM Triple Crown Award. The honor comes after her first Entertainer of the Year win at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards. It’s bestowed upon her for earning ACM Top New Female Vocalist, ACM Female Vocalist of the Year and ACM Entertainer of the Year throughout her career. This year’s ACM Honors ceremony takes place on August 24 at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

She was also recently named to the TIME 100 List of Most Influential People. “I don’t know what got me here besides three chords and the truth, because that’s what I live by,” she said at the ceremony. “I look out at the crowd and I’m scared to death a little bit!”

While she was in New York for the ceremony, Lambert stopped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to perform her current country radio hit “Actin’ Up.”

Miranda Lambert revealed a lot of things in a recent conversation with People. After her two festival appearances in late June, she’ll take a rare break from the road to head out west in an Airstream with her husband and her friend and collaborator Gwen Sebastian. She also revealed the creative process behind the new album.

Miranda Lambert on the Road in 2022

After the break, she’s back at it at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys in Stateline, Nev. on July 28. She has four additional festival dates this summer, wrapping with Windy City Smokeout in Chicago, Ill. on August 7. Then, her Las Vegas Residency, Velvet Rodeo, begins on September 23 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. The residency takes her well into 2023, concluding on April 9. For a full list of dates and ticket information, visit her website.