Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin Donate Pet Products to Animal Shelters

Giving to a cause so close to their hearts, Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin donated pet products to various animal shelters.

In one of her recent Instagram posts, Miranda Lambert shares a video of her and Loughlin purchasing supplies for shelter animals in the Nashville, Tennessee area. “Shelter pets and shelter workers need a little extra love during the holidays too,” Lambert declared. “Thanks @tractorsupply for helping spread the love!”

In the clip, Miranda Lambert talks about shopping at Franklin, Tennessee’s Tractor Supply Co. for the shelter animals. “We are doing our second annual Mutt Shop for MuttNation,” Lambert gushed. “We’re going to buy all the MuttNation toys and beds that we can find and a bunch of food and treats and take it to the shelters for Christmas.”

The clip concludes with Miranda Lambert holding a puppy and saying, “Merry Christmas!”

Miranda Lambert’s New Post Features 11 Shelter Dogs in Need of Homes

Along with sharing a video of her and Loughlin’s recent adventure to Tractor Supply, Miranda Lambert made another Instagram post that features 11 shelter pups in need of homes this holiday season.

“These babies all need homes!!” Miranda Lambert wrote. She then pleaded to her followers to give the animals a new home for the new year. “If you’re in the Nashville area, please check them out,” she added.

Along with post images of the pups, Miranda lambert shared which shelter the animals are located in. Most are in the Nashville Human Society while others are at Williamson County Animal Center and Nashville Animal Care.

According to its website, MuttNation Foundation was founded by Miranda Lambert and her mother Bev Lambert in 2009. It was organized to ensure as many dogs as possible would have a safe and happy place to call home.

“The mission of MuttNation Foundation is to promote and facilitate the adoption of shelter pets, encourage spay and neuter for all pets,” the organization also declares. “And educate the public about the importance and beneficial impact of these actions.”

The organization further explained that its objectives are accomplished through numerous initiatives. This includes high-profile adoption events, fundraising events, and a national pet transport network. It also is providing financial support to carefully vetted shelters across the United States. “MuttNation is also committed to providing monetary, hands-on, and transport assistance during times of emergency and disaster.”

There are currently two fundraisers MuttNation is working on. The first is to support the Greater Good and Human Society Naples following Hurricane Ian’s impact earlier this fall. The second is MuttNation joining forces with Share The Care to help shelters that are struggling with overcrowding.