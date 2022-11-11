Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin Shares Heartfelt Birthday Message for His Wife

On Wednesday night, Miranda Lambert was on stage at the CMA Awards, on Thursday she was celebrating her birthday with her husband. Brendan McLoughlin wished his country music superstar wife a happy birthday. Lambert turned 39 years old on Wednesday.

Life is wild for a country music singer. When you’re a big star like Miranda Lambert, the world moves by quickly. If you aren’t on the road on tour, you’re at the latest awards show or trying to find some downtime to just hang out and chill with those closest to you.

In his post, McLoughlin shared a series of photos of himself and Lambert.

“Another year and another birthday. Happy birthday [Miranda Lambert]. It’s always an honor to be called your husband You’re the most beautiful person inside and out. You have the biggest heart and show it everyday through your love for others and animals. Can’t wait to celebrate many more. Just wanted to say happy birthday and I love you,” he said in his post.

Miranda Lambert is one of the biggest stars in country music. When it comes to women in the genre, she is right up there with Carrie Underwood as the torch bearers of this generation. She puts out new music consistently and is often rewarded for her efforts with nominations and trophies at shows like the CMA Awards.

While the country music world converged on Nashville for the awards show, Lambert had a job to do on stage. She wasn’t just there because of the multiple nominations she had on the night. First, she had to open the show with an amazing tribute.

Miranda Lambert Helps Tribute Loretta Lynn

One of the best parts of the CMA Awards had to be the tribute to Loretta Lynn. The late Queen of Country Music influenced a ton of artists over the years. Three of the biggest women she has inspired that are still going today – Reba, Carrie Underwood, and Miranda Lambert – joined forces for a touching performance.

Together these three artists sang “Coal Miners Daughter.” The song means so much to so many people from Lynn’s home state of Kentucky and beyond. Being proud of where you come from and how you were raised is something a lot of folks can relate to. It’s just one song among Loretta’s amazing catalog.

Miranda Lambert is one of the leaders of the genre. Country music has a lot of talent, but few torchbearers. Those that not only play their own music but the ones who try to respect the past and maintain it. Lambert is one of those artists that just feels timeless. She can put out radio hits and she can change it up and get more traditional if needed.

Happy birthday to Miranda Lambert! Looking forward to more new music over the years.