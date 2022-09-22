Miranda Lambert’s Husband Reveals His Favorite Song She’s Written

Miranda Lambert is heading to Las Vegas to kick off her residency at the Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood. She’s taking her husband along, who is always incredibly supportive of her career. Lambert was interviewed by Vulture. She was asked what his favorite song that she has written is and she didn’t have an answer. So she walked into the next room and he revealed his favorite.

“I don’t know,” Miranda Lambert said when asked. “I’m going to walk here and ask him right now because I want to know now.”

She then put her phone on speaker for him to join.

“Hey babe,” she said.

“Yeah,” Brendan McLoughlin replied.

“Question,” she said.

“Shoot,” he replied.

“What is your favorite song of mine?” Miranda Lambert asked.

“Probably the one you showed me that was a deep cut of yours,” he answered. “Dead Flowers.”

“Well lookee there,” she responded. “We have another ‘Dead Flowers’ fan. We just talked about ‘Dead Flowers.’ That’s why it’s funny that you said that. The one that got away.”

Miranda Lambert then removed the phone from speaker and continued the interview.

“He’s always like, ‘I like the ones you write by yourself,'” she continued. “I’m like, ‘Of course you do because it’s hard for me.'”

Miranda Lambert is Taking Her Husband to the ‘Velvet Rodeo’

Miranda Lambert’s ‘Velvet Rodeo’ residency in Las Vegas begins this weekend. And Brendan says he’s going to be there for the entire thing.

“I’ll be there every single night,” he said. “I’ll be watching her do what she does best.”

It’s a run that takes Lambert well into the new year. She’ll perform 24 shows at the Planet Hollywood on the Strip through April. There’s some downtime along the way, but it’s quite a commitment.

“I’m very excited,” she said of the residency. It’s kind of the style I’ve been doing lately. Just country and western with a lot of rhinestones and fringe and some fire maybe. So I’m very excited about that.”

It’s been a massive year for Miranda Lambert, who released Palomino in the spring. In August, she was presented the ACM Milestone Award at the ACM Honors. The award is presented to someone that has won Best New Artist and Best Artist in their respective categories. Then, they follow it up with Entertainer of the Year. Brooks & Dunn performed a cover version of “Kerosene” to mark the occasion. And her friends Little Big Town added a version of “The House That Built Me.” She spent much of the early part of 2022 on the road with Little Big Town.

The residency debuts on Friday, but there will be a couple of chances to see her in other cities. She’s part of a big lineup at ATLive at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 12. She shares the bill with Chris Stapleton.