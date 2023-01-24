Miranda Lambert, Jelly Roll Tease Upcoming Collaboration in New ‘Biscuits and Gravy’ Post

Miranda Lambert took to Instagram to tease a recording session with Jelly Roll. She insists the music pairing is like “biscuits and gravy.” Lambert recently posted some pictures of the collaborative session with Jelly Roll and acclaimed producer Jesse Frasure, better known as DJ Telemitry.

“Made a new friend this week! Jesse was right when he said we go together like biscuits and gravy! Loved writing a tune with [Jelly Roll] and [telemitry],” Lambert wrote alongside the selfies she posted. Meanwhile, Mr. Roll proudly showcased Lambert’s post on his Instagram story, announcing that she is now officially “his new bestie.”

With Jelly Roll’s hard-hitting rap and rock sounds, paired with Lambert’s skillfully crafted country tunes, who knows what this collaboration will sound like? But one thing is for sure: each artist remains passionate about creating music according to their own artistic vision.

Not long ago, Jelly Roll nabbed his initial Country Airplay No. 1 with “Son of a Sinner” following the success of his “Dead Man Walking” rock chart-topping hit. With an impressive string of accomplishments to date including a sold-out show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, performing on the Grand Ole Opry stage alongside Craig Morgan, and joining Brantley Gilbert and Pillbox Patti for tour dates last year.

Miranda Lambert and Jelly Roll are both set for a very busy 2023

Since winning the ACM Entertainer of the Year award, Lambert has been consistently producing hit songs. Last year she released her album Palomino and collaborated with Elle King for the Country Airplay No. 1 “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”. In addition to these, some of her other beloved hits include Morgan Wallen’s “Thought You Should Know” and Jon Pardi’s “Don’t Blame It on Whiskey”, featuring Lauren Alaina.

From the Lone Star State, Lambert is currently commemorating two decades of musical success with her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas Residency showcasing a set list that traverses across her career. Jelly Roll is currently at work on his debut full-length country album, he is aiming for a spring 2023 launch, expected to arrive in April or May.

Jelly Roll’s forthcoming project is set to include the tracks “She” and “NEED A FAVOR,” continuing his winning streak since Ballads Of The Broken was released earlier this year. This album has been a smash success, featuring chart-topping hits such as “Son of a Sinner” and “Dead Man Walking” in addition to popular tunes like “Sober,” “Empty House,” and others.

Interestingly, it appears Jelly Roll had already been laying the groundwork for a collaboration with Lambert as early as September 2022, when he shared his plans with fans on Twitter. “I wanna do a song with @mirandalambert someone please help me meet Miranda please,” he wrote.