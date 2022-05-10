Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town Pay Tribute to Naomi Judd at Houston Concert: VIDEO

Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town paid tribute to the late Naomi Judd at a previous show; they were recently on the Houston stop of their Bandwagon Tour. Lambert and Little Big Town members Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook took the stage to sing “Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout the Good Old Days),” one of The Judds’ big hits from 1986. Additionally, the song earned them a Grammy for Best Country Duo Performance that year.

The two acts had the crowd singing the chorus by the end. An image of Naomi Judd appeared on the screen behind them at the close of the rendition. This heartfelt tribute comes a week after Naomi Judd’s tragic passing on April 30. The country music legend took her own life after a longtime battle with depression. The Judds–Naomi and her daughter Wynonna–were set to embark on a reunion tour after their induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame on May 1. The induction ceremony continued, with Wynonna and sister Ashley Judd in attendance, per the family’s wishes.

Subsequently, many other performers have honored Naomi Judd onstage as well. The Brothers Osborne performed “Why Not Me” at Stagecoach from The Judds’ 1984 album of the same name. Keith Urban also performed “Love Can Build A Bridge” at his show in Manchester on May 3. Artists who have been inspired by Naomi Judd over the years are coming out to pay heartfelt tribute to her; Urban wrote on Instagram, “Naomi Judd sowed so many important seeds in her precious time here. Here’s one of the many,” referring to the song “Love Can Build A Bridge.” He continued, “On the other side of the world in Manchester tonight they were all singing ‘Love Can Build A Bridge.’ Thank you Naomi. We love you.”

Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town Honor Naomi Judd, Plus Lambert Gears Up to Perform at Billboard Awards

In the middle of the Bandwagon Tour across the U.S., Miranda Lambert is taking a break, because she’ll be performing at the Billboard Music Awards. Additionally, she’s fresh off the release of her ninth studio album, “Palomino,” and has so many plans this year, including a Las Vegas residency in September. She’ll perform at the Billboard Music Awards on May 15. Ahead of that, Lambert will be in West Palm Beach, FL on the 14th, and will head to St. Louis, MO on the 20th.

Other acts at the award show include Morgan Wallen, Ed Sheeran, Elle King, and Florence + the Machine, among many others. Lambert and King will perform their chart-topping duet “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home).” This will mark the first time since last February that Morgan Wallen will perform at an awards show.