Miranda Lambert Looks Back on Her ‘Amazing’ Road to Country Music Superstardom in ACM Honors Speech

Miranda Lambert was presented the ACM Triple Crown Award at the 15th Annual ACM Honors. The show, which was taped on August 24, aired on Tuesday and it was a spectacular celebration of country music. Lambert’s award was presented because she earned Best New Female Artist, Best Female Vocalist and Entertainer of the Year over the course of her career. In her speech, she reflected on that path. Check out a clip below.

“Miranda Lambert is GLOWING after entering the prestigious ACM Triple Crown ranks. Congratulations Queen,” the ACM captioned the video.

“I came to my first ACM Awards in 2005,” she said. “I won my first New Female in 2006 and it’s…2022? That seems crazy to me. I came to Nashville when I was 15 to watch Fan Fair when it was at the fairgrounds. I came to observe and to learn and I’m still doing that and I hope that I’m part of the next generation’s observing and learning. My band and crew and I have worked so hard. We’ve been on the road for over 20 years playing music. We can’t do any of this that we’re doing up here without fans. We appreciate all of the years of loyalty. So thank y’all for loving country music. We’re celebrating everybody on all sides of the industry tonight. We love y’all so much. And I love you, Brendan. Thanks for staying out late tonight! I love y’all!”

The ceremony also honored Morgan Wallen, Chris Stapleton and Shania Twain among others. Wallen received the Milestone Award. Stapleton received the Spirit Award and Shania Twain received the Poet’s Award. The special can now be seen anytime on Hulu.

Friends Honor Miranda Lambert

Many artists paid tribute to the honorees during the ceremony. Little Big Town spent much of the year on the road with Miranda Lambert, and they performed one of her classics during the show. The band performed a version of “The House That Built Me.” Avril Lavigne and Kelsea Ballerini paid tribute to Shania Twain. HARDY and ERNEST paid tribute to Morgan Wallen. It was an incredible night at Ryman Auditorium.

Next up for Miranda Lambert is her ‘Velvet Rodeo’ Las Vegas residency. Her first date at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood is on September 23. She has a ton of dates that run well into the new year. For now, the last date of the residency is on April 9.

Miranda Lambert has a couple of other dates along the way. She’s part of a massive lineup at ATLive at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. She’ll perform alongside Chris Stapleton and Dwight Yoakam at that one. Check out all of her dates and get ticket information for each at her website.