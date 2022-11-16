Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs and Brandi Carlile Lead Country Music’s GRAMMY Nominations

The GRAMMY nominations are out and there are a number of country music stars that earned honors, with Miranda Lambert leading the way. There seems to be a resurgence in country music and that is evident by the praise that artists like Brandi Carlile received in multiple categories. Of course, Luke Combs remains at the top of mainstream country.

Miranda Lambert came away with nominations in four different categories. She received a nomination for Best Country Solo Performance (“In His Arms”), Best Country Duo/Group Performance (Luke Combs “Outrunning Your Memory”), Best Country Song (Songwriters)(“If I Was A Cowboy”), and Best Country Album (Palomino). This last year for the Texas artist has been nothing short of amazing.

Between hit singles, new albums like Marfa Tapes or Palomino, and her great performances on stage – nothing can stop Lambert at the moment. GRAMMY awards are rare and for Lambert to have nominations in four huge categories in the country genre is impressive.

However, Brandi Carlile is the one who defies the genre and is actually nominated in multiple categories herself. Carlile is nominated for Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song. The artist also finds herself nominated in the Album of the Year and Record of the Year categories. You put that together with nominations for Best Americana Album, Best Americana Roots Song, and Best Americana Performance and that’s seven nominations for 2023.

Luke Combs is part of that nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance with Miranda Lambert. He also has a nomination for Best Country Song for “Doin’ This.” Of course, his latest album Growin’ Up was nominated for Best Country Album.

Miranda Lambert Heading Into Awards Season Strong

This could be a historic awards season for Miranda Lambert. In her career, she has often had to wait and take nominations without many trophies to show for them. However, things seemed to change when she earned her first ACM Entertainer of the Year award this past year. Her release of Palomino and continued success writing a lot of her own music.

That momentum has carried through and now she has four GRAMMY nominations to add to her list. This year, she’s hoping to follow through on some of those and come away with some gold for her efforts. It won’t be easy though, there are a lot of great nominees this year.

What is great is seeing the multi-genre range of someone like Brandi Carlile. Not only is she just a great artist in general, but she’s a student of country music and Americana. She’s put in the hours of listening and working with the biggest stars in the genre. At this point, Carlile is the unofficial historian of women in country music.

So, it should be a country night at the GRAMMY awards this year.