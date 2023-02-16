Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, More to Headline Inaugural Beach It Festival

It seems like a new music festival pops up every year and this year is no different. The first-ever Beach It Festival is coming to Virginia Beach, Virginia June 23-25. The organizers brought together some of the biggest names in country music as well as a slate of up-and-comers to round out the bill.

The Beach It Festival is a three-day event that boasts two stages. The main stage will see some of the biggest names in modern country music along with some quickly-rising stars and fan favorites from days gone by. Additionally, the second stage will host a lineup of up-and-comers and established under-the-radar artists.

Lineup just dropped 🤠 Who's ready for the first ever BEACH IT! Festival? Passes go on sale Tuesday, Feb 21 @ 10 am ET! #reachvabeach pic.twitter.com/LUU8l3vJIG — BEACH IT! Festival (@BEACHITFestival) February 15, 2023

Big Names on the Beach

Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, and Thomas Rhett will headline the main stage. They’ll be following performances from Riley Green, Kip Moore, Jo Dee Messina, Brothers Osborne, Cole Swindell, Hailey Whitters, and more. According to The Music Universe, Dee Jay Silver will perform between sets.

The second stage will host some familiar faces and new names. Pillbox Patti and Aaron Raitiere, who some may remember from Ashley McBryde’s latest release, Lindeville will perform alongside a stacked lineup of other under-the-radar acts.

Brian O’Connell, president of country touring and festivals at Live Nation announced the Beach It! Festival’s lineup at a press conference in Virginia Beach yesterday afternoon. While he was there, O’Connell talked to a local news station about putting the festival together. “It wasn’t hard for me to go to some of my friends in the artist community and say, ‘Hey, get in on the ground floor of the first year of Beach It.’ Any time you tell an artist, ‘Hey do you wanna do a show on the beach?’ they go, ‘Uh huh,’” he told WTKR.

Beach It Festival Welcomes a Hometown Artist

For one artist, playing the Beach It Festival is more than a show on the beach, it’s a chance to perform for a hometown crowd. Alana Springsteen is a country singer who calls Virginia Beach home. “Country music – at least for me – is all about roots, where you come from, where your heart is. And that’s this city to me. I’m a big hometown girl,” Springsteen told the news outlet. She then rolled up her sleeve to show a tattoo of the city’s area code, 757.

Passes and More Information

Three-day general admission and VIP passes for the Beach It Festival go on sale on February 21st. You can head to the festival’s website for more information. Locals and military members will get a special pre-sale with no service fees this Saturday. They’ll have to head to the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater to get those tickets between 10 AM and 4 PM local time.

Full Lineup

Main Stage

Luke Bryan

Miranda Lambert

Thomas Rhett

Riley Green

Kip Moore

Jo Dee Messina

Megan Moroney

Brothers Osborne

Jameson Rodgers

Nate Smith

Alana Springsteen

Cole Swindell

Lily Rose

Hailey Whitters

Second Stage